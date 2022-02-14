Two shooting incidents in Meridian on Saturday left three people injured, including a 3-year-old child.
Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to a drive-by shooting near Highland Park and 42nd Ave. about 4:30 p.m. where a man had been shot in the leg.
The suspect’s vehicle in the shooting is believed to be a black Mazda or Jaguar, Luebbers said.
Officers also responded to a shooting at 40th Street and Highland Ave on Saturday at about 6:30 p.m, where a vehicle had been hit by gunfire. Luebbers said the driver had been shot in the leg, and a 3-year-old passenger was shot in the arm.
“The only description we have at this time of the suspect vehicle is a dark colored SUV,” she said.
The victims from both shootings were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact MPD at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
