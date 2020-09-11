Three members of the same family face charges in connection with the Sept. 6 death of a Newton County woman.
Carlos Roncali, Sherry Roncali and James Roncali were arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Marian Roncali, said Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington.
Authorities responded to a medical call around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 on Pecan Road. When deputies arrived, the body of Marian Roncali was found, the sheriff said.
Carlos Roncali was taken into custody that day, while Sherry Roncali and James Roncali were taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Pennington said.
Carlos Roncali, the victim's husband, was charged with kidnapping and capital murder. He has no bond and is being held at the Newton County Jail. Sherry and Jerry Roncali, the parents of Carlos Roncali, were charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder. Both have bonds of $25,000.
