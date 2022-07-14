Ten Meridian area residents committed to contributing towards a better future for the community were honored Thursday.

The men and women represent the 2022 Class of Top 10 Over 50, an event sponsored by Mississippi Power. The honorees, who come from all walks of life, serve willingly in numerous ways — from providing meals to needy families to helping secure the community’s future.

The 2022 Class of Top 10 Over 50 were recognized at a luncheon at Meridian Museum of Art. Following are the honorees, with comments from their anonymous nominators:

• Kate Cherry, 66, Meridian, Executive Director, Meridian Museum of Art

Cherry’s nominator: “Having served with Kate on the Meridian Council for the Arts, I have first-hand knowledge of her motivation to serve as a positive leader in the arts community. She thinks of ways for groups to work together, and not against one another. Kate offers her sensible, level-headedness experience to any project she undertakes.”

• Linda M. Clayton, 70, Lauderdale, Semi-retired, Ralph Morgan Rodeo Advertiser

Clayton’s nominator: “Mrs. Clayton has been heavily invested in the Lauderdale Community all her life; she truly is a servant leader within Lauderdale County. When she is called upon with the community to lend a helping hand or to volunteer, Mrs. Clayton does it willingly and with a smile. She loves Lauderdale County and is invested in strengthening the community’s youth to becoming great leaders within our community.”

• Dr. Keith Everett, 69, Meridian, Anderson Regional Health Systems, Chief Medical Officer

Everett’s nominator: “Dr. Keith Everett is a retired ophthalmologist who practiced in Meridian for 34 years. Outside of his responsibilities at work, which include overseeing a medical staff of over 200 physicians, Dr. Everett is actively involved in the arts community of Meridian. An accomplished artist, he has won numerous awards for his eclectic style. He is constantly working to keep the arts alive in Meridian and progressing the use of arts in schools.

Dr. Everett donates most of his artwork to local organizations for fundraising auctions or for display in public areas. His love of art has inspired many beginning artists to expand their horizons and he has played an integral role in building up the arts community in Meridian.”

• Daisy Frazier, 68, Collinsville, Master Gardener. Retired Education, Meridian and Lauderdale County public schools

Frazier’s nominator: “I can attest to Mrs. Frazier’s extension of community involvement and dedication to making a difference in the lives of families within Lauderdale County. She has implemented and conducted numerous classes on gardening for residents throughout Lauderdale County. She is truly the Extension Service’s “one call that’s all” person whenever someone inquires about gardening info. I am a true admirer of her passion, creative talents, and her willingness to always educate others. I contend that the candidate’s efforts to improving the lives of others by engaging and assisting deems her worthy to be a great community leader over 50 for Lauderdale County.”

• Marsha Aileen Iverson, 68, Meridian, Retired, Meridian Public School District

Iverson’s nominator: “Marsha Iverson is a fierce advocate for the arts and the impact they can make on the young and old, and she shows it every day in her tireless community volunteer work. She is a steady face of positive, creative, energetic, motivational values in our community.”

• Edward Mosley, 68, Meridian, Lauderdale County School District, Assistant Superintendent

Mosley’s nominator: “Ed has served s an educator in the Lauderdale County School District for 48 years. During my years of working side-by-side with Ed, I found him to be a man of uncompromising character. He has always given his best knowing that the education of some 6,000 students for any given school year was at stake. The quality of life here is better because of Ed Mosley’s commitment and contribution to our community.”

• Dr. Sandra Pupa, 64, Meridian, Women's Healthcare Center, Ochsner Rush Health — Radiologist

Pupa’s nominator: “Sandra Pupa is one of the most selfless and generous people you will ever meet. Throughout my career at Rush, I have tried numerous times to give her the recognition she deserves, but she never wants attention for her personal or professional achievements. She has the biggest heart and cares so genuinely for her patients and employees. As a radiologist, Dr. Pupa has to often deliver tough news such as a breast cancer diagnosis. She is so caring in her delivery of news like this, often praying with patients and spending as much time as necessary with them. One patient review I received for her said: ‘This sweet woman cried with my 24-year-old daughter when she diagnosed her with breast cancer. So thankful for her intervention that helped save my child's life."

• Marian L. Swindell, Ph.D., 55, Meridian, Mississippi State University-Meridian, Professor

Swindell’s nominator: “In the past two years, Dr. Swindell lost several friends to COVID-19, and both her mother and father passed away. In the midst of these tragedies, Dr. Swindell made history at Mississippi State University-both on the Starkville and Meridian campus as the first teaching professor with a Ph.D. and MSW in social work to be awarded tenure and full professor status.

She also continued her volunteer work with veterans and people in need, taught and empowered her students, and raised her two sons, Nick and Michael Lewis. She has inspired and will continue to inspire hundreds of students every day to take care of their families, communities, careers, and themselves to be better and do better, and we love her for it. The world needs more Dr. Swindells.”

• Hampton Thames, 59, Meridian, Citizens National Bank, President

Thames’ nominator: “In 2017, Hampton was named Man of the Year in the Meridian Star’s Readers’ Choice Contest. Upon accepting that award, he stated that he loves living in Meridian and said he wishes that, ‘ … as we try and turn our community into what we want it to be, that we will all look at the positives rather than focusing on the negatives.’”

• Kim Waters, 62, Meridian, Accountant

Waters’ nominator: “Kim Waters is committed to serving others, not only in Meridian but also the surrounding area.

“In April 2018, a tornado hit Meridian and Lauderdale County. Through a $250,000 FEMA grant, a Partners in Recovery Committee was formed and Kim coordinated the group working with several local entities as well as numerous volunteers. She has further shown her leadership skills through her service on the Board of Directors of the Meridian Restoration Foundation Inc.”