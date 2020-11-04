Of the 45,640 registered voters in Lauderdale County, 26,105 cast ballots in on Election Day, according to an unofficial summary results report. Voter turnout was reported at 57%.
The following are unofficial results for Lauderdale County for initiatives and races with more than one candidate:
United States President and Vice President
Joseph R. Biden Jr./Kamala D. Harris: 9,885; Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence: 15,791; Don Blankenship/William Mohr 21; Brian Carroll/Amar Patel: 11; Phil Collins/Bill Parker: 22; Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker: 18; Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy ‘Spike’ Cohen 134; Brock Pierce/Karla Balfard: 11; Kanye West/Michelle Tidball: 60.
United States Senate
Mike Espy: 10,445; Cindy Hyde-Smith: 14,983; Jimmy L. Edwards 438.
US House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District
Dorothy Dot Benford: 9,279; Michael Guest: 16,337.
Supreme Court District 1 (Central) Position 1
Kenny Griffis: 16,027; Latrice Westbrooks: 8,769.
Lauderdale County School Board District 5
Cade Carson: 720; Michael Wilson: 1,695.
Statewide Ballot Measure 1
FOR APPROVAL OF EITHER Initiative Measure No. 65 OR Alternative Measure 65A 16,202;AGAINST BOTH Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A: 8,150.
For 65: 14,880; For 65A: 5,408.
Statewide Ballot Measure 2 (Remove Electoral Vote Requirement)
Yes: 19,494; No: 5,125.
Statewide Ballot Measure 3 (adopt a new state flag)
Yes: 18,648; No: 6,919.
