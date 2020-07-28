Meridian police are looking for two suspects following a deadly shooting Tuesday evening.
MPD Interim Chief Charles Coleman said the shooting occurred at 6:06 p.m. at Old Marion Road near Old Marion Road Apartments.
The shooting came after two men offered to sell some watches to two other men they met through social media, he said.
When the group met up, one of the buyers demanded money from one of the sellers, Coleman said.
One of the sellers then shot one of the buyers in the head, killing him, Coleman said.
The suspects, described by police as Black males in their late teens or early 20s, left the scene, police said.
The name of the victim was not immediately released, and police are asking for anyone with information in the case to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
