2 different Starbucks coming to Meridian

Coffee lovers will likely rejoice at the news that two different Starbucks are coming to Meridian.
One of the locations, at the Threefoot Hotel on 22nd Avenue, is expected to open soon. Across town, a different Starbucks is being built in a new shopping center between the U‐Haul store and IHOP restaurant on North Frontage Road. In addition to the Starbucks, retail and restaurant space will be available for lease when the project is finished.
The new shopping center is also expected to feature a cigar shop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.