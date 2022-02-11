Two Airmen from the 186th Air Refueling Wing were selected as Mississippi Air National Guard’s Outstanding Airmen.
These Airmen represent the wing’s top enlisted members and were selected based on superior leadership, job performance and the whole Airman concept.
The award winners are:
Airman of the Year: Airman 1st Class Janet E. Vital, with the 186th Air Command Operations Squadron
Non-commissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Joshua R. Anglin-Bodenhamer, with the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron
Vital and Anglin-Bodenhamer will go on to the Air National Guard’s national level round of awards.
Master Sgt. Daniel Goforth, with the 186th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was selected to receive Key Field’s Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Benthall Leadership Award.
The Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Benthall Leadership award is given annually to an enlisted member of the 186th ARW that exemplifies the Air Force core values that Benthall mirrored: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All You Do.
“We’re extremely proud and honored to put our finest Airmen forward for these awards,” said Col. Cindy Smith, 186th ARW commander. “These Airmen set the bar high and we celebrate their accomplishments.”
Award winners will be recognized later this year at a ceremony. From the time recruits enlist into the Air National Guard, (ANG) they are encouraged to embrace the Whole Airman Concept. This concept lays the foundation for what it means to be an Airman by establishing three pillars for excellence: job performance/leadership development, community involvement, and personal growth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.