186th Air Refueling Wing selects outstanding airmen

Five Airmen from the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard were selected as the 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.
These airmen represent the wing's top enlisted members and have been submitted for state level awards. A selection board considered 22 nominees and selected five Airmen based on superior leadership, job performance and the Whole Airman Concept.
The award winners and categories are as follows:
• Staff Sgt. Shandorean Jones, 186th Avionics Guidance and Control Specialist, was selected as the 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year.
• Technical Sgt. Andrew Presson, 186th Logistics Readiness Individual Equipment Material Handler, was selected as the Outstanding Non-commissioned
Officer of the Year.
• Master Sgt. Cody Powell, 238th Air Support Operations Squadron, Non-commissioned Officer in charge, was selected as the Outstanding Senior NCO of the Year.
In addition to selecting the traditional rank winners, the 186th also selected Tech. Sgt. James Munn, 186th Security Forces Squadron investigator as the first awardee of the newly formed annual Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Benthall Leadership Award and Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Hall, Aircraft Maintenance liaison for the GV Sonny Montgomery Patriot Leader Award.
The Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Benthall Leadership award is now given annually to an enlisted member of the 186th ARW that exemplifies the Air Force core values that Benthall mirrored: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All You Do.
"We are honored to celebrate these fine airmen who set the example of what it means to be an airman and exemplify the Air Force core values while upholding the Whole Airman Concept," said Col. Ed Evans, 186th Air Refueling Wing commander. "They are the shining example of what our Air National Guard members represent to our unit, communities, state and nation."
From the time recruits enlist into the Air National Guard, they are encouraged to embrace the Whole Airman Concept. This concept lays the foundation for what it means to be an Airman by establishing three pillars for excellence: job performance/leadership development, community involvement, and personal growth.
For more information on the 186th Air Refueling Wing, follow on Facebook @keyfieldairnationalguardbase or on the web at www.186arw.ang.af.mil.
