The 186th Air Refueling Wing will hold a change of command ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian.
The event is only open to DOD card holders and media that has RSVP’d and been properly vetted.
Col. Cynthia L. Smith, who will be the 21st commander, will replace Col. Edward H. Evans, who served as the 186th ARW commander since April 2017, a media release said.
Smith is a KC-135R aircraft pilot with more than 3,200 flight hours, including more than 450 combat/ combat support hours. In 2014, she became the 186th Operational Support Squadron commander.
Smith, who assumed the command of the 153rd Air Refueling Squadron in 2018, has served on multiple tours overseas in support of operations Joint/ Deliberate Forge, Deny Flight, Allied Force, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, and Freedom’s Sentinel.
The ceremony will be presided over by Maj.Gen. Billy M. Nabors, commander of the Mississippi Air National Guard. The ceremony will include the time-honored tradition of the guidon/flag exchange symbolizing the transfer of the mantle of leadership.
The 186th Air Refueling Wing provides more than 1,100 personnel and eight KC-135R aircraft to Air Mobility Command for worldwide operations, a release said. The Wing also supports domestic counter-drug and emergency response missions as well as overseas combatant commander requirements with an RC-26B aircraft. Additional units at Key Field include the 238th Air Support Operations Squadron, the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 186th Air Operations Group.
