14th Street will be temporarily closed to traffic from 22nd Avenue to 20th Avenue from 6 a.m. Monday, April 20 until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
Traffic will be diverted to 13th Street, according to a news release from McLain Plumbing.
TOOMSUBA [ndash] Private graveside services for Mr. George Hopson were held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Alpha and Omega Church Cemetery, Toomsuba with Rev. Billy Ray Baylor officiating.
STONEWALL [ndash] Private graveside services for Mrs. Jessie Mae Jones will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery, Crandell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
MERIDIAN [ndash] In keeping with the wishes of Mrs. Cline and her family, there will be no services. Final arrangements were entrusted to Berry and Gardner. Mrs. Cline, 70, died Friday, April 10 at Lakeside Health Center.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Rosie A. Smith, 89, of Meridian, who died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital.
