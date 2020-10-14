10-year-old boy sworn in as Marion police officer

MARION — Ladarius Spivey has one thing on his mind.
“I want to arrest people," the 10-year-old said after being sworn in as an honorary police officer at Marion Town Hall on Wednesday.
Wearing his police uniform and hat, the young boy became a patrol officer with the Marion Police Department.
During a short ceremony, he received gifts from that department, a badge from the Meridian Police Department, a coffee mug from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and badges from Naval Air Station-Meridian. He also blew out the candles on his birthday cake.
His grandmother, Patrica Ickom, said Ladarius had been waiting for the day.
“He loves it and constantly wants to meet a police officer," Ickom said. "He's been wanting to meet one ever since the pandemic came and I told him once it slows down we will do something."
Ladarius was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, a bone disease, and uses a wheelchair to get around. His grandmother said that even though he can't walk, nothing gets his spirits down.
“He has never complained,” she said. “He also got a good spirit and good willpower.”
Marion Police Chief Randall Davis held back tears as he recalled meeting Ladarius a few years ago when he was working security at a football game. Davis admitted he felt sorry for the boy until he saw his resilience.
Last week, he got a note about the Ladarius's birthday, which said the boy wanted to be a police officer.
Davis said it was his first time making someone an honorary officer.
“As I look today, I'm inspired by this young man,” Davis said. “I need a man like him on my team to motivate everyone else."
"You are with me for life,” the chief told the boy. “Every time I step in that car, you will be on my mind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.