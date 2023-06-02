Music will fill the air of the the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Center courtyard on Saturday as several local young artists showcase their musical talents.
With The MAX set to kick off its annual Sound of Success summer program next week, several past Sound of Success participants will reunite to perform during a First Saturday “Tunes of June” event.
“The public is invited to come out and watch these talented artists perform live and hear what young artists in our community are doing,” said The MAX youth educator Kasey Daugherty.
On the first Saturday of each month, The MAX offers special programming and discounted admission at the museum. “Tunes of June” will kick off at 11 a.m. in the museum’s courtyard.
Singers slated to perform are 2021 Sound of Success participants Camryn Gray, a graduate of Clarkdale High School, Meridian High School alumnus Cameron Jefferies, and Jay McCurty, a graduate of Northeast Lauderdale High School, who will perform with friends. Participants from last year set to take the stage are Posey Palmer, a graduate of Neshoba Central High School, and Meridian High student George Walker, who will be joined by friends.
Headlining the show and set to take the stage around 12:30 p.m. will be Tristin Odom of Enterprise High School, who will be joined by friends Grayson Culpepper, Joseph Jernigan of Vintage Soul, Jon Palmer and Odom’s Statik Vibez bandmate John Pearson.
Sound of Success, which will run next week from June 5-10, is a week-long immersive program offered by The MAX for 12 local high school juniors and seniors, Daugherty said.
The students are provided with an opportunity to learn from accomplished songwriters, recording musicians and industry professionals who share candid insights into the music industry, she said. They outline to the students several different pathways they can follow to help them achieve their goal of working in the industry.
In addition, the students get the chance to write and record music in The MAX’s state-of-the-art Governor’s Recording Studio, Daugherty said. The museum also stays in touch with the students, providing resources and assistance with their future studies and musical pursuits.
Admission to the “Tunes of June” event is free with a museum admission.
The MAX, located at 2155 Front Street, will offer a discounted admission for First Saturday with adult admission $5, $1 for ages 6 to 17, and ages 5 and under free.
Daugherty said educators get in free with their ID badge, and The MAX also is participating in the Blue Star Museums initiative this summer which provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families.
