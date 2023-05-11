Two local musicians took home the top honors in the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival Singer Songwriter Competition Wednesday.
In the youth competition, Lauderdale County native and Southeast Lauderdale High School student Trey Shull, 17, beat out four other competitors to win this year’s award.
Lillie Rhoden, 19, of Stonewall, also beat four other competitors to be named this year’s winner of the adult competition.
Both Shull and Rhoden were awarded studio recording time from Blue Sky Studios, professional headshots, guitars from DC Guitars and more.
Additionally, the two winners will take their talents to the big stage as they open Saturday night’s concert, which will feature The Reeves Brothers, Sweet Tea Trio, Meridian’s Daniel Houze and more. Tickets for the concert are $45 and can be purchased at jimmierodgers.com.
