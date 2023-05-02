Local efforts recognized by Keep Mississippi Beautiful

Lauderdale County officials on Monday congratulated two local residents for being recognized recently by the Keep Mississippi Beautiful organization.
Lauderdale County Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Jonas Carter and long-time Keep Mississippi Beautiful coordinator Betty Lou Jones were recognized Thursday for their efforts cleaning up litter, educating residents and reducing illegal dumping in Lauderdale County.
Supervisor Jonathan Wells said he and Jones have spoken frequently about trash along county roads and how to address it. Jones, he said, has been a leader in the county’s efforts to clean up trash and debris, and the effort is greatly appreciated.
“You and I have talked a lot about how trash is a problem, and we’ve got a lot more to do,” he said. “But thank you for your leadership and wanting to see Lauderdale County and Meridian look better and be better.”
Jones, who awarded Carter his plaque, said the Solid Waste Enforcement Officer position was revived by the Board of Supervisors in October 2021. Since then, she said, Carter has worked hard to not only clean up trash and debris but also educate Lauderdale County residents.
Via an active Facebook page, Carter has shared information about the county’s dump sites, promoted the twice yearly amnesty days, where hazardous materials are accepted for disposal, and answered residents’ questions.
Carter has even posted information on the correct way to dispose of a damaged or worn American flag, Jones said.
“Within the last year, Lauderdale County has looked whole lot better because of Jonas Carter and the hard work he is doing,” she said.
Looking forward, Carter said his goal is to get involved in Lauderdale County’s schools and educate children about the proper way to dispose of garbage, how to handle hazardous material such as paint and motor oil and more.
The Meridian and Lauderdale County chapters of Keep Mississippi Beautiful haven’t been as active recently as in the past, Jones said. Much of the organization’s activity was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, and then she herself had to step back after suffering a stroke in July 2021.
Carter has done a great job keeping the cleanup effort going and growing in Lauderdale County and Meridian, Jones said. Now, with the coronavirus in the rearview mirror, it is time for the remainder of Keep Mississippi Beautiful’s local chapter to get back to work.
