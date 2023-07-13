Meridian City Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey is speaking out against the surge in the city’s violent crime as well as communication issues between the City Council and city administration, including what she calls false information about the council withholding funds from city departments.
In a written statement sent to local media and posted to social media, Lindsey, who represents Ward 5, said she believed she had to speak out against the recent increase criminal acts being committed in the community.
“The escalating crime in our community has reached a point where it can no longer be overlooked,” she said. “It is with profound sadness that I send my condolences to the victims and their families as they endure the pain caused by these senseless acts.”
Meridian police have recently asked parents to intervene in their children’s lives because many of the crimes are being committed by juveniles. Over the weekend, police arrested a 16-year-old in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store.
In her statement, Lindsey also addressed the division between the council and city administration. One of the council’s responsibilities, she said, is to act as a check on the city administration to make sure residents receive the most benefit from their tax dollars.
However, claims that the council is withholding funding from city departments are false, she said.
“As a member of the city council, I speak for myself when I say that we will do everything in our power to ensure the administration has the necessary funding and support to carry out their responsibilities,” she said. “However, we cannot turn a blind eye to the lack of communication and the cries of our citizens being ignored.”
Accusations of withholding funding began after the council in February voted to transfer six months of funding from unfilled positions within the city’s departments to the legislative account, which it controls.
Each department is provided with enough funding for 12 months of salaries for all positions, both filled and unfilled, at the beginning of each budget year, which runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. The council’s intent was to reallocate funds that were sitting unused while leaving departments with enough funds to pay workers through the remainder of the year.
Meridian police and fire departments were exempted from the order and did not have any funding taken.
The council has since returned some of the funding to departments that showed a need for it and tabled other requests where council members believed funding could be found within the department’s budget without negatively impacting services.
Currently, Lindsey said she is working on updating some of the city’s ordinances and policies that will make positive change in the community. Moving forward, she said she plans to continue asking questions and working on behalf of residents.
“That is my job, and I will continue to be your voice and convey your concerns to the administration,” she said.
