Multi-award-winning artist and songwriter Zach Williams’ spring headline tour “The Rescue Story Tour” is coming to Meridian.
The concert, which will feature as special guest contemporary Christian music band We The Kingdom as well as Christian band CAIN, will be held Sunday, March 29 at 7 p.m. at the Temple Theater in downtown Meridian.
“We’re virtually sold out,” Temple Theater manager Robert Smith said about ticket sales for the concert. “There are still VIP tickets available, but that may change as the concert date gets closer.”
VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to not only meet Zach Williams, but also experience an exclusive full-course gourmet meal before the show prepared by Williams’ favorite chef Paul Fields, a world-renowned professional chef from Napa Valley, California. Additional perks include having a picture taken with Williams, a gift bag, VIP laminate pass, premium seats for the concert and early entry with first access to merchandise shopping.
Williams' performance will feature songs from his currently release “The Rescue Story,” as well as from his Grammy-winning debut album “Chain Breaker” and Grammy-nominated album “Survivor: Live From Harding Prison.”
Last fall, Williams wrapped "The Rescue Story Tour," his first major headlining run. Due to its success, he embarked on an even bigger second leg of the tour — which began March 5 and runs through May 9 — which will hit 40 major markets from California to Florida. According to tour organizers, a handful of the dates are already sold out.
As a husband, father, recording artist, and songwriter, GRAMMY® winner (Best Contemporary Christian Album, Chain Breaker, 2018) and multi-GMA Dove Awards winner, Williams continues to make history. Achieving two consecutive radio No. 1 hits for 35 weeks as a debut artist ("Chain Breaker," "Old Church Choir") Williams' music comes from a place of humility and honesty as his songs are a direct reflection of God's redemption in his life.
"Chain Breaker," his record-breaking and first of three official RIAA®-certified gold singles, has impacted millions of people around the world, earning Williams his first GRAMMY nomination in 2017 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, two Billboard Music Award nominations (Top Christian Song, Top Christian Album) and a 2018 American Music Award nomination for Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational. He also received another GRAMMY nod in 2019 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, Survivor: Live from Harding Prison. Williams was nominated again for the 2020 GRAMMY Awards. The singles "Old Church Choir" and "Fear Is a Liar" are also both certified gold.
Williams has won four GMA Dove Awards (Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year; Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year, "Chain Breaker" and Pop/Contemporary Song “Old Church Choir”) and a K- LOVE Fan Award (“Chain Breaker,” Breakout Single). Williams was also named Billboard's 2017 Top Christian Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year, as well as CCM Fan Awards' Favorite New Artist Of The Year. Apple Music chose him as Artist of the Week (2016), while "Chain Breaker" was the top track of 2016 on iTunes' Christian Songs chart and also reached No. 12 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart. Williams has also been awarded by BMI with four Citation of Achievement awards for his singles "Chain Breaker," "Old Church Choir," and "Fear Is a Liar," recognizing the songs for their national popularity and reach.
Joining Williams for his 2020 Rescue Story Tour is the multigenerational family of musicians We The Kingdom and the sibling trio CAIN. Following are the bands’ official biographies.
About We The Kingdom
Every artist’s career begins with a dream.
Sometimes dreams are promised and quickly fulfilled. Other times, dreams are planted — rooted deep in the soil of our hearts, needing to be watered and cultivated, so that at the proper time, they can bear fruit. We The Kingdom is the fruit of a planted dream. A dream that not even the group’s five members could have seen coming.
The multi-generational family band — consisting of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed’s daughter Franni, his son Martin and dear friend Andrew Bergthold — grew roots when the Cash brothers were just kids. Their dad played guitar, and their mom played piano, resulting in a home filled with music. Despite there being an 11-year age gap between them, as both Ed and Scott entered their teens and early 20s, they embarked on similar individual journeys as touring artists and had the opportunity to be deeply involved in the ministry of Young Life.
However, when they each became fathers, the dream of being an artist was relegated to put on the back burner. Instead, behind the scenes, Ed went on to become an award-winning songwriter and producer, steering records for artists like Chris Tomlin, Crowder and Bethel Music and co-writing timeless songs like “How Great Is Our God,” “Amen (Because He Lives)” and “All My Hope,” among other hits. After stepping off of the road to spend more time with his growing family, Scott began working with Ed writing and producing, and the brothers have written many songs together including “Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies)”. Though no longer pursuing careers as artists, both brothers continued to lead worship and remained involved in playing music at Young Life camps.
The group organically formed at a Young Life camp in Georgia. Scott had asked the other four to help him lead worship at the camp, and they gathered late one evening to write a song, which they presumed was for the campers. Each of the five members of We The Kingdom came to camp weary, grieving and heartbroken due to a number of difficult circumstances. The songwriting session, where four different generations offered their perspective, was like a healing balm.
“Sometimes songs feel like they fall out of the sky and you didn’t have anything to do with it at all, and that song definitely felt like that,” Franni says of what became “Dancing On The Waves.” “It felt like the light came back into our life in a lot of ways through that song. It felt like it was our story to tell.”
Over the course of the next two weeks, We The Kingdom wrote half a dozen songs — raw, personal ones that told their individual stories. When they returned home from camp, they sat around Ed’s fire pit and agreed that whatever was being birthed, they were all in.
As they began to commit time and energy to this new collective and these new songs, Scott was hired as a worship leader at a local church in Nashville, and he once again asked his We The Kingdom bandmates to join him. Gradually, over the course of the following year, We The Kingdom forged their artistic identity — an amalgamation of four different decades of music encompassing worship, rock, soul, country, folk and pop, providing a textured sonic background for vulnerable, often gritty, lyrics.
Appropriately, for their debut EP, Live At The Wheelhouse, We The Kingdom headed back to Georgia to capture high school kids at a Young Life camp singing these new songs at the top of their lungs. The recording is just as unfiltered and authentic as their lyrics, and the collective voices in the room bring the songs to life in a real way, taking the band back to the very place where the songs were conceived.
Although We The Kingdom’s music was originally intended for students to sing, their songs confront universal issues that extend well beyond youth. For example, the first song they wrote collectively, “Dancing On The Waves,” speaks to insecurity and identity. Then there’s the rock-tinged lead single, “Holy Water,” whose sonic sensibilities remind the Cash brothers of their dad, who’s now suffering from dementia. Desperate and pleading track “SOS”— the oldest song on the EP — was written by Ed following a season in his teens when he lost his way, allowing drugs and alcohol to control his life.
And that’s exactly what We The Kingdom’s music feels like — visceral emotion wrapped in the technicolor of joy. Their music isn’t confined to the pretty parts of life but covers the full spectrum, including the messy parts; each song contending that it’s OK to not be OK. And that’s a message they want to take beyond the four walls of the church.
About CAIN
There’s vocal harmony and then there’s preacher’s-kids-growing-up-in-Alabama, sharing-one-room-all-their-lives, touring-as-a-family-band-harmony.
And you know it when you hear it.
The phrase-bending, chills-making, sibling harmony. And when you pair it with the soft rock sounds we’ve all been missing since the ‘70s, there you find the magic of CAIN. CAIN (made of Taylor, Madison, and Logan Cain) toes the line between new and nostalgia. Choosing warm, analog tones from some of their influences, like The Eagles and Bob Seger, while not neglecting a crisp, current vocal, making something new altogether.
The group has toured all across the US, UK, and Canada, performing at notable festivals like C2C in London and Cavendish Beach Music Fest, but they feel it’s all been preparation for where God is calling them: Christian music.
Madison said, "Everything in our career to this point has been a matter of 'making it.' Every song, show, or video had the undertone of 'I hope this will be our big break.' It really took letting it all go and saying 'God, what do you want us to say?' Now, making music brings us pure joy, and I hope the audience can feel it in the songs."
CAIN’s debut Christian project is set to be released this spring. CAIN’s debut project with Sony Music Entertainment’s label, Provident Label Group is out now.
Want to go?
What: The Rescue Story Tour 2020 featuring Zach Williams
When: Sunday, March 29, 7 p.m.
Where: Temple Theatre, 2310 Eighth St.
Tickets: $25; VIP, $150.
Information: 601-693-5353 or www.eventbrite.com
