Youth-geared Take One to host acting classes

Youths ranging in ages 8 to 12 who want to learn more about acting are in luck.
Meridian Community College’s Arts & Letters Series Take One will host its After School Acting Classes on Tuesdays beginning Aug. 18, said Susie Johnson, MCC director of the Arts & Letters Series, and coordinator of Take One.
Classes will include music, movement, set and prop design as well as acting, speech and theater. The sessions are one hour each and will be held on campus in the McCain Theater located in Ivy Hall.
“All students who register can participate in the Stage 2 Showcase on Jan. 18, and ‘Pirates of Penzance Jr.’ on Jan. 23 and 24,” said Johnson.
In addition to Johnson, other instructors include Sarah Benton, Apryl Sharp and Holly Triplett.
Johnson noted that its well-documented that children grow in self-confidence and communication skills through the performing arts.
“We’ve seen this first-hand with Stage Two, our teen theater training organization that’s now entering its 11th year,” Johnson said. “We now have alums from Stage Two who are coming back year after year to be part of our productions. Many of them have careers in the arts and or show business, so it’s a beautiful example of giving back and a thrill for our students,” she said.
Online registration is mandatory before a student is enrolled. The registration fee is $25 per family; Take One one-time fee is $200. Johnson noted there are a limited number of needs-based scholarships available.
Those interested can contact Johnson at 601-484-8678 or email sjohns65@meridiancc.edu
