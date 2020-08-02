CLEVELAND — GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi will resume its songwriter series “Words & Music” in August with an online performance with award-winning Mississippi songwriter Bob Morrison.
The online performance will take place Monday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. from Sanders Soundstage.
“Many of the greatest moments in music history have all started with a song,” said Emily Havens, executive director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. “We are thrilled to continue our Words and Music series and invite some of the most impactful songwriters into our museum to share their stories and songs with our members and visitors.”
Presented quarterly, “Words & Music” features conversations with successful songwriters as they share their songs and stories of their career trajectory in the music industry. The inaugural event in the series was held earlier this year in February and featured an intimate conversation and performance with influential GRAMMY®-winning duo Bill and Gloria Gaither. The spring songwriter event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be rescheduled in 2021.
Biloxi native Bob Morrison has had more than 350 of his songs recorded. Among those successful compositions is the GRAMMY-winning song, “You Decorated My Life,” recorded by Kenny Rogers and the GRAMMY-nominated song “Lookin’ For Love,” which was recorded by Johnny Lee and served as the theme song for the 1980 John Travolta film “Urban Cowboy.”
Morrison received ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year award in 1978, 1980, 1981 and 1982. He was also awarded the Songwriter of the Year Award in 1980 by the Nashville Songwriter’s Association International, and he’s earned more than 40 ASCAP songwriting citations. Additionally, Morrison was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016. His songs have been recorded by artists such as the Carpenters, Sammy Davis Jr., Jerry Lee Lewis, Barbara Mandrell, Reba McEntire, the Oak Ridge Boys, and Dottie West. Aside from songwriting, he has a college degree in nuclear engineering and was an actor and recording artist prior to launching his songwriting career full-time.
Tickets for the online program are $15 each and may be purchased at live.grammymuseumms.org. Merchandise items and a VIP package will also be available for purchase.
For up-to-date information on upcoming GRAMMY Museum Mississippi programs, subscribe to the Museum's newsletter at grammymuseumms.org/newsletter.
About GRAMMY Museum Mississippi
Developed by the Cleveland Music Foundation — a nonprofit organization founded in 2011—the 28,000-square-foot GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is housed near the campus of Delta State University, home of the Delta Music Institute's Entertainment Industry Studies program, which features the most unique audio recording facilities in the South. Affiliated with the Recording AcademyTM, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is dedicated to exploring the past, present, and future of music, and the cultural context from which it emerges, while casting a focused spotlight on the deep musical roots of Mississippi. The Museum features a dynamic combination of public events, educational programming, engaging multimedia presentations, and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a Mississippi-centric area that introduces visitors to the impact of Mississippi's songwriters, producers, and musicians on the traditional and modern music landscape.
For more information, visit grammymuseumms.org, "like" GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on Facebook, and follow @grammymuseumms on Twitter and Instagram.
