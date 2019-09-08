2019 Women of Vision event set for October at state museum

JACKSON — Four Mississippi women recognized as innovators and visionaries in their respective fields will be celebrated at The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi’s 2019 Women of Vision Honorees event.
The event will be held Oct. 21, at the Mississippi Museum of Art from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are:
• Betsy Bradley – Betsy has served as Director of the Mississippi Museum of Art since 2001. Previously she served in the same role of the Mississippi Arts Commission. She has also taught English and literature at Millsaps College. Bradley has served on the boards of Americans for the Arts, the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, and the Southern Arts Federation.
• Rita Brent – Rita Brent is a comedienne, musician, and military veteran based in Jackson, Mississippi. She was recognized by Thrillist as The Best Undiscovered Comedian in Mississippi, and tours as a feature act with her mentor, Rickey Smiley. Recently Rita proudly represented Mississippi as the headlining comedian at the historic Apollo Theater in New York.
• Oleta Fitzgerald – Oleta Fitzgerald is the Director of the Children’s Defense Fund-Southern Region and a longtime community activist. She was appointed by President Clinton to serve as White House Liaison and Executive Assistant to Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy. She serves on the boards of the Mississippi Low Income Childcare Initiative, Operation Shoestring, Excel by 5, and the Mississippi Head Start Association.
• Holly Lange – Holly Lange serves as executive director for the Mississippi Book Festival. She has years of experience in event management, fundraising, volunteer coordination, and public relations. She has worked on unique, Mississippi projects such as the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Mississippi History Museum, the B.B. King Museum, and the Crossroads Film Festival.
Past Women of Vision and current board members also will be present at the event.
The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi is the only grant making and advocacy organization in the state entirely dedicated to funding programs that improve the lives of women and girls statewide. According to Blake Case, manager of marketing and public awareness, the foundation’s mission is economic security for women.
“By cultivating social change, the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi is committed to helping women and girls transcend our state’s dire social and economic barriers – because when women are economically secure, safe, and healthy, then families and communities are economically secure, safe, and healthy,” Case said.
For online ticket purchase or sponsorship information, visit http://womensfoundationms.org. Event tickets are $75 and Young Professional Tickets (35 & under) are $50.
