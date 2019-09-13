WLHS Homecoming 2019

Submitted photo
West Lauderdale High School’s 2019 Homecoming Court includes: front row, from left, Lucy Green, Kruze Kennedy, Kate Raulerson and Darby Kinney; second row, from left,David Betancourt, Harper Bryan, AJ Neal, Railey Mayatt, Zet Mirabueno, Shelbie Reid, Lexie Smith, Brett Mason, Brickley Jackson and CJ Russell; third row, from left, Saveon Washington, Nala Nathan, Peyton Alexander, Ray Pulver, Cohen Hurst, Kayla Horton, Justin Humphry, Addison Pope, Grey Alexander, Addie Keene, Drew Willis, Anna Kate Shows and Noah Gardner. West Lauderdale High School’s Homecoming is Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. on campus.
