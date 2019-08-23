An insight of the happenings on the Meridian Community College campus was provided by Dr. Marie Roberts at the August meeting of the Collinsville Community Development Club.
Roberts, who is director of Electronic Learning at Meridian Community College, began with a brief history of the college founded in 1937.
“MCC is the only college that was not founded by the state of Mississippi,” Roberts stated. “It is one of the 15 community colleges in the state.”
The community college was originally housed on the Meridian High School campus, and in the 1960s moved to its current location. Although the college is 82 years old, it has only served under three presidents.
Roberts said Meridian Community College is bustling every day with 3,300 students taking traditional classes and choosing between 52 different programs offered. Many students participate in the E-Learning program and will graduate from taking online classes.
Roberts proudly noted Meridian Community College is very community-minded. Each October, the college observes My College Cares Day.
“On this day, the college suspends classes as the students, faculty and personnel disperse throughout the city and surrounding communities to lend a hand,” she said.
Previous areas of service have included serving meals to the homeless, cleaning school buses, painting, landscaping, visiting nursing homes, and being of service to other organizations.
The college offers Continuing Education classes that are interest-based for hobbyists and others who are eager to learn something new, Roberts said.
The Aug. 19, 2019, meeting opened with a devotional lead by Maureen Sellers, who read from the book of Exodus.
“Exodus 20:12 instructs us to ‘Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be prolonged in the land which the Lord your God gives you,” Sellers said.
Sellers reminded everyone, “We should all grow old gracefully and have a grateful heart that is thankful for the countless blessings that we have received.”
During the business session, Jill Williams reported members delivered school supplies to West Lauderdale Elementary as the monthly project.
The club discussed the upcoming September meeting, which will honor club sponsors.
Yard of the Month honors went to Billy and Vistan Allen.
The meeting adjourned with refreshments.
• Submitted by Hope Mabry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.