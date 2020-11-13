WCU Theatre to stream classic children's tale

Octavia Phillips, 86, of Quitman, Miss., passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at Lakeside Living Center. She was born Feb. 2, 1934, to Pete and Janie (Dunnam) Dew in Clarke County, Miss. Octavia is survived by her son, Steven "Squeak" (Sandy) Phillips; daughter-in-law, Marsha Phillips; brothers, Perry…