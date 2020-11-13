WCU Theatre to stream classic children's tale

William Carey University Theatre will present free streaming performances of a children’s classic, “The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse,” during Thanksgiving week. The show will be streamed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. A third show is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.
For a link to view the show, watch the event posts on William Carey University’s website, www.wmcarey.edu/events.
The charming play by Vicky Ireland is based on one of Aesop’s Fables – the story of an unsophisticated mouse visiting a great city. Directed by Obra Quave, WCU professor emeritus of theatre, the play takes place in London, England, and tells the story of a young country mouse, William Boot, who lives happily with his granny in an old boot in a barn.
William is visited by his big-city cousin, Monty, and learns he has inherited the upscale Tallyhoe Lodge in a great house in London. William and Monty set out on a string of adventures that involve a dangerous cat, poisoned cheese, traps, a mouse-eating owl, and twin mice Snowey and Silver, who is exceptionally mean.
Here’s a look at the cast: Narrator – Matt Webb of Moselle; William Boot – Shelby Sheffield of Picayune; Granny – Delaney Dukes of Purvis; Monty – Avery Jackson of Ocean Springs; Snowey – Corrine Fraley of Rosley, Pennsylvania; Silver – Elissa Columbo of Chester, N.H.
Chace Giadrosich of Picayune is technical director. Dewey Douglas of the theatre faculty is set designer. Costume designers are Caroline Matheny of Hattiesburg and Lora Pannell of Richland. Lighting designer is Samantha Burkett of Picayune and sound designer is Mackenzie Charles of McComb. Delaney Dukes is hair and makeup designer. Meagan Bihn of Gulfport is stage manager and properties manager. Tim Matheny, chair of the theatre department, is puppet master. Tae Young Hong of the Winters School of Music will play live music.
For more information, call (601) 318-6218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.