HATTIESBURG — Tickets are now on sale for the Partners for the Arts Gala in celebration of the renowned University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra’s 100th Anniversary. A decade ago, the symphony set the bar high for elaborate spectacles and now, the team returns to create an event the Hattiesburg area won’t soon forget.
The Gala “Casablanca,” will take place on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Hattiesburg-Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport. After an exclusive sale to PFTA supporters, remaining tickets are now available to the public.
The creative team that produced the “Atlantis” and “Shangri-La” galas returns with the most exciting fundraising event of the year in South Mississippi. Designed by Dr. Mike Lopinto, of the College of Arts and Sciences, the event will be a collaborative effort between faculty, staff and students of the arts at Southern Miss.
"After a 10-year hiatus, we have gathered our resources, inviting back everyone who made those past galas such a success," said Lopinto. "The new venue offers exciting possibilities and we are planning so many surprises thanks to the generosity of the community who are really stepping up to make this centennial a feast for the senses."
Details for this spectacular celebration will not be revealed, but guests can expect to be wowed with musical performances by our very own USM Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Bands, as well as a cirque artist, costumed characters and more.
The gala will kick off the USM Symphony Orchestra's year-long Centennial Celebration, while raising much-needed funds to enhance the arts offerings at Southern Miss.
"We are thrilled to be sponsors of the Partners for the Arts Gala," said Millie Swan of Forrest General Hospital. "Some of my favorite experiences have come from the magic that Mike and his team continue to create, and I already know this will be a spectacle in support of such a good cause."
Partners for the Arts provides thousands of dollars annually to underwrite the arts programs that bring the world to attendees and secures the scholarship, mentoring, creation and production of art in the Hattiesburg community. A membership in Partners for the Arts directly enhances opportunities for our students to have life-changing and career-altering experiences, at the same time providing essential support to expand access to regional, national and international arts events and artists.
Gala tickets are now on sale at $100 per person (purchase tickets now). Sponsorships and donations for the Gala are also being accepted until August 9. To support this special centennial celebration and help underwrite many of the event costs via sponsorships, click here.
