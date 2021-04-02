With the recent rescheduling of the Meridian Symphony Orchestra’s Music in the Movies Concert to the Symphony’s 2021-22 season, the Meridian Symphony Association has reimagined the calendar for the remainder of MSO’s historic 60th Anniversary Season.
“We have an exciting spring ahead,” MSA Executive Director Carra K. Purvis said. “The Meridian Symphony Association’s priority has been and continues to be the health and safety of our community. We are committed to making the most of this time for you, our valued patrons. Our reimagined season is full of opportunities to enjoy the symphony within the concert hall AND from the comfort of your home.”
The Symphony’s first Salon Series Concert of the Season featuring Duo Cintemani is currently available through the new streaming campaign, MSO @ Home. The second Salon Series Concert featuring the Impromptu Piano Trio will be available this month. Season Subscribers and Sponsors may stream these two concerts for free with the exclusive promotional code they received via email.
“We are thankful to Meridian Coca-Cola for sponsoring the Salon Concert Series and to the USM Schools of Music and Communication for their partnership,” Purvis said.
Patrons who stream any concert via MSO @ Home may enter the Spring Giveaway series, #ShowUsHowYouMSOAtHome, to win one of four luxurious prizes. Visit www.meridianso.org/stream.
Next, the MSU Riley Center will be filled with the joyous sounds of the Great American songbook Friday, April 9 during MSO’s Spring Pops Concert, featuring the renowned Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. This recipe for 100 percent audience approval includes favorite melodies from recent history – a dash of Motown, a shot of country, some folk and rock sprinkled on top – and the stories behind them, serving up a musical banquet that feeds every soul.
Tickets for this event are ready for pick-up at the Riley Center Box Office. Please note this concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Symphony Doo Dah, originally scheduled for April 9, will now be presented Saturday, June 5.
Saturday, May 8 remains unchanged. The Meridian Symphony Orchestra will welcome Grammy-nominated pianist Terrence Wilson to the stage for an evening of Beethoven, Blue Jeans, & BBQ.
“Don’t miss this concert — we will have an exciting announcement to share with you,” Purvis said.
Winter Classical is back on the books and, according to Purvis, better than ever. On Saturday, May 22, a reimagined Spring Classical concert will be presented at the MSU Riley Center with a romantic evening of classic French selections featuring cellist Scott Kluksdahl.
The Symphony will close its historic 60th Anniversary Season with Symphony Doo Dah on Saturday, June 5 at the MSU Riley Center. Described as “a musical experience for the entire family,” Symphony Doo Dah is an interactive community concert for valued patrons of all ages. After the concert, patrons are encouraged by MSA to march with their children down Main Street Meridian to The MAX, where a COVID-friendly season-end celebration will be hosted.
Season Subscriber Cards mailed before the season began are still good for the remainder of the season, Purvis said. They may be presented at the Riley Center Box Office one week prior to each performance to pick up your ticket(s).
“On behalf of the Meridian Symphony Association’s staff and Board of Directors, we sincerely thank you for your flexibility during these unprecedented times,” MSA Board President Megan Porter said. “We have reprogrammed our spring concert series with the greatest concern for the wellbeing of our community and increased accessibility to symphonic performances of the highest caliber and we are excited to welcome you back for the remainder of our 60th season.
