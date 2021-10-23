The news can be devastating, shocking, surprising and scary when you are first told that you have breast cancer.
Many women immediately go to the worst-case scenario.
However, newer genetic testing used in the diagnosis of breast cancer and better treatment options are increasing survival rates and giving women greater hope in their battle against the disease.
“It can be life-changing when you find out that you have breast cancer, said Dr. Caleb Dulaney, radiation oncologist with Anderson Regional Cancer Center.
But, he said, women today have every reason to remain hopeful.
More than 63% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed early before the cancer has spread to surrounding lymph nodes, according to the National Cancer Institute.
When caught early, a woman’s five-year relative survival rate is 99% if the cancer has not spread from its primary area and nearly 86% if the cancer has spread to just surrounding lymph nodes but no other organs.
“Statistically, most people when they find out they have breast cancer and they have met with their doctor, they find that they have a very curable form of breast cancer,” Dulaney said. “It can be life-changing, but hopefully it will not affect their long-term quality of life.”
To help alleviate fears from a diagnosis, it is important to understand the five stages of breast cancer.
Ductal carcinoma in situ is the most common form of noninvasive breast cancer found in Stage 0. With DCIS, abnormal cells are found in the lining of the breast milk duct but have not spread into the surrounding breast tissue.
“While it is a pre-invasive form of breast cancer, it is treated very much like an invasive breast cancer,” Dulaney said. Left untreated, DCIS can spread into the surrounding tissue.
In Stage 1 breast cancer, the tumor is contained to the breast and is small in size.
“A Stage 0 or Stage 1 diagnosis has a very good prognosis with a high chance of cure,” Dulaney said. “In a lot of studies, there isn’t much difference in how long the average woman who doesn’t have breast cancer survives versus a woman who was treated for Stage 0 or Stage 1 breast cancer.”
In Stage 2, the breast cancer is growing, but is still contained to the breast and may have spread to a limited number of nearby lymph nodes usually those in the armpits.
Stage 3 is a more aggressive type of breast cancer. In this stage, the tumor is larger and has grown beyond its original region, maybe spreading into multiple nearby lymph nodes and muscles though it has not spread to distant organs.
Stage 4 breast cancer is metastatic, which means it has spread to other organs of the body. The most common areas are the liver, lungs and bone, though in some cases it can spread to the brain.
“In Stage 4, the chances of a cure go down dramatically. But the treatments can prolong how long you can live with the cancer,” Dulaney explained. “Some of the biggest advancements in treatment have come for people in this stage. Twenty years ago, people diagnosed with Stage 4 might not have lived very long with breast cancer. But with today’s treatments, people can kind of live a relatively normal life for a number of years while they are battling the breast cancer.”
Several main factors are considered when determining the stage of breast cancer.
In the past, they mainly considered the size of the tumor, its grade or appearance of aggressiveness, whether it had spread to lymph nodes, or whether it had spread to other body organs.
Additional factors used today are the result of genomic research over the years that has led to a more specific classification of breast cancers based on their genes and proteins.
The vast majority of breast cancers have hormone receptors, which means the hormones estrogen and progesterone are responsible for fueling the cancer’s growth, Dulaney noted. This type of breast cancer is treated with medicines that block the hormones from attaching to cancer cells to keep it from spreading.
Meanwhile, breast cancers with high levels of the human epidermal growth factor protein are treated with advanced medicines that specifically target the HER2 protein.
“That went from being probably one of the more aggressive forms of breast cancer with very poor survival outcomes to having a very effective treatment with very limited side effects,” he said of the advancement in HER2 medications. “Those drugs have dramatically prolonged survival for those patients.”
Breast cancers that test negative for estrogen, progesterone, and HER2 receptors are referred to as triple-negative breast cancer. Making up about 15% of all cancers, triple-negative breast cancer is more aggressive, more likely to spread, and more easily to recur, which makes it harder to treat.
Most breast cancers are generally treated with surgery, radiation, and/or medication-based therapies, which include chemotherapy and the types of medicines that treat estrogen, progesterone, and HER2 receptors, Dulaney said.
“There are a lot more targeted treatments now for breast cancer which means before a lot of people had to take a toxic chemotherapy regimen,” he said. “That still sometimes has to be used, but there are also medications now that are very specific to certain types of breast cancer and have very limited side effects.”
