Top twenty under 40 Search is on for Class of 2020

Do you know a dedicated young professional or future leader? Is there a true go-getter in your workplace or community?
Nominate them for the 2020 Top twenty under 40 awards.
Meridian Home & Style Magazine, The Meridian Star and Mississippi Power are seeking nominations to recognize 20 people in the Meridian area under the age of 40 who are making an impact professionally, but more importantly contributing to the betterment of the community. This includes people from every sector: education, business, health care, professional services, real estate, government, finance, law, military, nonprofits as well as other areas.
These individuals represent Meridian’s emerging leaders, as well as “movers and shakers.” And you see many of them every day.
The restaurant server who arrives for work energetic and enthusiastic every day. And during their off time organizes both educational and fun activities for youth at local low-income housing complexes.
The young executive who is first in the office and last to leave at the end of the day. But who also conducts Bible classes during the week at a local nursing home or helps adults learn to read through an outreach ministry they established at their church.
The successful self-employed merchant who has organized a group of mentors dedicated to equipping the community’s youth with life skills such as how to balance a checkbook or how to dress for a job interview.
So why not nominate them?
In addition to the name of your nominee (or nominees), we need the following information:
• Age (21-39)
• Place of employment and job title
• Community involvement (i.e. service clubs, civic organizations, volunteer groups, church outreach ministries, self-established community service organizations or groups, or other entities.
• A nomination letter detailing why you think this individual should be a Top twenty under 40 honoree.
• A daytime and evening telephone number where the nominee can be reached should they be selected.
• Your daytime and evening telephone number.
Honorees are selected by our staff and will be recognized at a reception attended by family, friends and coworkers.
If you know someone who should be in our next class let us know by sending your nominee (or nominees) information to: ibrown@themeridianstar.com Make sure to include T20/U40 in the subject line.
You also can mail nominations to: The Meridian Star, 814 22nd Ave., Meridian MS 39301, Attn: T20/U40
The deadline for submissions is June 19.
And to make sure your nominee has not already been nominated, here’s the list of previous honorees. Some of them have moved on to other career paths and locations:
Class of 2019
• Patty Ann Bogue
• Dr. Matt Cassell
• Holley Speed Davis
• Larry Gill
• Dr. Kimberly Grady
• Tiffany Brooke Hickman
• Crystal Jones
• Russell Keene
• Kim Blackwell Knight
• Hospital Corpsman First Class Quenton Morgan, USN
• Brittney Mosley
• Alicia Ruffin
• Danny Russell
• Master-at-Arms First Class Petty Officer Samuel Shipley, USN • Justin Smith
• Jamie Smith
• Centel Truman
• Ronald Turner Jr.
• Mary Ellen Waters
• Anna Wile
Class of 2018
• Antonio Altman
• Elliot Brewer
• Leslie Carruth
• The Rev. Scotty Cole
• Dr. Dru Denison
• Dermaine Johnson
• Tyrone Johnson
• Kyle Ladner
• RP2 Jerome Miller Jr., USN
• Adam Mitchell
• Katelyn Moffett
• Justin Palmer
• Kym Parnell
• Hallie Pearson Swindle
• Elic Purvis
• Trenton Steele
• Jeff Tate
• Christin Waters
• Tonya Williams
• Tommy Winston
Class of 2017
• Mindy Aust
• Kacey Guy Bailey
• Jessica Gressett,
• Larkin Kennedy
• Heather Rose Lacoste
• Brandye Scott Latimer
• Sara Love
• Dustin Markham
• Dr. Brock Martin
• Kristin S. McAllister
• Will Moseley
• Sidney Nolan
• Brent Pouncey
• Lauren Denham Pratt
• Michelle Reynolds
• Devin Lane Snowden
• Jeremy Stringer
• N’Spire Walker
• Shelley Whitehead
• Barbara Gaston Zeller
Class of 2016
• John David Ainsworth
• Matthew Betts
• Cole Cardwell
• James Carter
• Adrian Cross
• Dusty Culpepper
• David Hall
• Casey Hendricks
• An Howard Hill
• Dustin Hill
• Aa’Keela Hudnall
• Krilecia Gianakos
• Melissa Love
• Derron Radcliff
• Anna Stephenson Watson
• Josh Thompson
• Shevonda Truman
• Josh Water
• Daniel Wile
• Heather Woodall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.