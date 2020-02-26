March 28
The Loose Caboose Festival is an annual event held in downtown Newton the last Saturday in March. The event celebrates the history of Newton and features live music, vendors, arts and crafts, face painting, pony rides and a petting zoo. For more information, call the Newton Chamber of Commerce at (601) 683-2201 or visit the Loose Caboose Facebook page.
April 3-4
Ralph Morgan Rodeo: The semiannual Ralph Morgan Rodeo dubbed as the “Greatest Show on Dirt,” has captured the attention of generations of rodeo fans for more than four decades. The rodeos are held in April and August at 9800 US-45, Lauderdale. Cowboys and cowgirls from around the country participate in events such as calf-roping, saddle bronc riding, the always-popular bull riding and others. For more information, contact: rodeosusa.com/rodeos/annual-ralph-morgan-rodeo.
April 4
Threefoot Arts Festival, Earth’s Bounty in Meridian:
Sponsored by the Meridian Council for the Arts, The Threefoot Arts Festival offers an opportunity to browse fine arts and crafts made by skilled artisans throughout the region. The event is named after the famous Threefoot Building, which was named for the immigrant family that built the historic building. The festival features a juried exhibition of fine art, booths for crafts, hands-on children’s art activities as well as live performances from local entertainers.
The Threefoot Arts Festival is held in conjunction with Earth’s Bounty, which features fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, jams, jellies, breads, soaps, shrubs, flowers and more. There will also be kids’ activities, live entertainment, hand-made crafts and fine arts. The Earth’s Bounty Festival officially kicks off the season where streets are lined with the locally grown produce, canned goods, baked goods, home made products and more.
Earth’s Bounty is held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month through November.
April 4-5
Meridian Maker Faire, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Soulé Steam Works: Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum has partnered with MAKE Magazine to host the fifth annual Meridian Maker Faire. This event was the first Mini Maker Faire in Mississippi and offers a unique experience.
Since it is held at Soulé Steam Feed Works historic factory site, visitors can see the contrast between old equipment and techniques with new, cutting edge technology. Tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and entrepreneurs come together to show their projects and to talk about what they have learned.
April 11
Rooster Day: Each year Rooster Day is held in Demopolis, Alabama which commemorates the great Rooster Auction of 1919, which raised money to build the town’s Rooster Bridge. Guests of the event can take part in the Cock’s Crow 5K run, enjoy the festivities and vendors in Rooster Square, listen to live music or take part in the live Rooster Auction at Lyon Hall. For more information call (334) 289-0282 or go to roosterdaydemopolis.com.
April 17
Relay for Life at Meridian City Hall lawn: Lauderdale County’s annual Relay for Life is held annually at different locations. It is one of thousands of community-led, American Cancer Society sponsored across the world that promotes cancer awareness. Teams that are sponsored by a combination of schools, churches, businesses and civic groups participate in the event.
The event begins with an opening ceremony, Survivors Lap, Caregivers Lap, Luminaria Ceremony and a closing ceremony. For more information call (601) 562-4830 or www.relayforlife.org/Lauderdalems.
April 17-18
Philadelphia Ham Jam Arts Festival: Downtown historic Philadelphia is the setting for festival. More than 100 vendors set up on Friday and the event features the popular Memphis Barbecue Network sanctioned contest. Saturday’s events include a Hog Wild Run/Walk, arts and crafts, music, live entertainment, food concessions and numerous children’s activities. For more information, call (601) 656-1000 or visit the Philadelphia Ham Jam Arts Festival Facebook page.
April 19
St. Patrick Catholic School Irish Festival: This annual festival will be held from noon - 4 p.m. on April 19 at the school, 2700 Davis St. There will be carnival games, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, laser tag, bingo and much more. For more information, call 601-482-6044.
April (exact date undetermined)
Poplar Springs Drive UMC Spring Festival: This annual festival is held at the Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church and proceeds go to local mission projects. The event’s main attraction is the Cajun-styled boiled shrimp in addition to homemade baked and frozen goods. Children have the opportunity to have fun and games. For more information, call the church office at (601) 485-5598 or visit www.psdumc.org.
May 2
Meridian Art Walk: This downtown event draws a variety of artists, including painters, photographers, illustrators and jewelry makers. This year’s walk starts at 8 a.m May 2 at Union Station, and future walks are scheduled for the first Saturday of each month.
May 14
Wings and Tails is a yearly fundraiser hosted by the Mississippi Council of the Navy League at the Key Brothers Hanger at Meridian Regional Airport. It features civilian and military aircraft and live music as a backdrop. Guests are treated to an array of food and drinks while they mingle with friends. Proceeds are distributed to military families and the Junior ROTC program at Northeast Lauderdale High School. For more information contact: www.msnavyleague.org/index.cfm/events/wings-tails.
May 14-17
US 11 Antique Alley: Treasure hunt along the back roads of Appalachia each May at this annual yard sale that runs more than 500 miles of U.S. Highway 11, from Meridian to Bristol, Virginia. The sale runs for four days and is always held the weekend after Mother’s Day. For more information, visit www.us11antiquealley.com.
May16-June27
State Games of Mississippi: The State Games of Mississippi began in 1991 with 1,200 athletes and has grown to nearly 40 sports with more than 5,000 athletes competing. The Opening Ceremonies is set for 5:30 p.m. on June 5 in downtown Meridian. Join the parade of athletes, march with your team and show your team pride. Crowds are thrilled with the fantastic fireworks show.
May undetermined
Older Americans Month Fish Fry: Usually the Friday before Memorial Day, a specific date for 2020 is undetermined. Held at the Frank Cochran Center each May, this is one of the largest and most well-attended events during Older American Month. There is a health fair and fish fry with the fish cooked by the 186th Air Refueling Wing and served by shipmates from Naval Air Station Meridian.
There are usually more than 800 seniors who come out to socialize, be entertained and eat. For more information about the Council on Aging call Meridian Activity Center at (601) 485-1812 or Lauderdale County Council on Aging on Facebook.
May 25
Memorial Day Celebration: City and county-sponsored event held at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. A ceremony to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the freedoms we enjoy is held on Monday, May 25. The program includes special guest speakers, a military gun salute, and reading the names of the fallen from past wars.
June undetermined
Union Day: Food, fellowship and family fun are all part of Union Day, which is held in downtown Union in June. On tap for the festival are activities such as pony rides, a kids’ zone, train rides, and lots of music.
June 1-5, June 8-12
Meridian Community College’s College for Kids: Held in the month of June, kids learn in classes held at various buildings on the MCC campus. Classes include Lego Mania, All About Animals, Cooking for Fun and Cake Decorating, just to name a few. For more information call (601) 482-7445 and visit www.meridiancc.edu.
June 4
Steve Hull Memorial Golf Classic: The Steve Hull Memorial Golf Classic is an annual tournament held at the Pearl River Dancing Rabbit Golf Course in Philadelphia. The event was named for the late West Lauderdale and East Mississippi Community College basketball coach to raise money to help put Hull’s children through college. For more information and dates, call Lindsey Hall at (601) 616-0860.
June 20
Juneteenth Festival: Juneteeth is held annually in most of the United States. It celebrates the abolition of slavery across the South in 1865, June 19, 1865. The local festival hosts family fun, up-tempo music and an eclectic array of food.
June 22-23
Annual National Civil Rights Conference: This conference sparks vibrant community engagement and the goal is to instill civic and personal responsibility in those who attend. The conference is sponsored by the cities of Philadelphia and Meridian and by the National Education Empowerment Coalition, Inc. For more information, including instructions on how to submit papers, go to www.civilrightsconference.com.
July 3-5
Bill Davis Golf Tournament: This event is held the first week of July at Northwood Country Club and is named after former Northwood’s golf pro Bill Davis, who served the local golfing community for more than two decades. The tournament typically draws approximately 100 plus golfers with a mix of local golfers and others from outside the county. For more information call Northwood Country Club Pro Shop at 601-483-5551.
July 4
Fourth of July fireworks display: The annual city of Meridian celebration Fourth of July is held at Bonita Lakes and features patriotism, pomp and circumstance, music and fireworks.
July 8-11
Choctaw Indian Fair: The annual fair celebrates the rich heritage of The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Fairgoers experience the culture of the Choctaw people through historical displays, social dancing, tribal arts and crafts and Choctaw stickball. The fair also features the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant, traditional Choctaw food, carnival rides and live music.
July 16-18
Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi: For more than 25 years, Meridian has served as sponsor of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi, (formerly Junior Miss,) held at Evangel Temple Church.
The national scholarship program promotes and rewards scholarships, leadership and talent in young women. Contestants in the state are evaluated during three nights of competition by the judges panel using the same criteria as the national program. All state representatives compete for the National Finals where they compete for more than $130,000 in cash scholarships. For more information about the program, visit the Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi website at ms.distinguishedyw.org.
July 18-19
Mysteries of Rose Hill stage play at Meridian Little Theatre, 7 p.m. on July 18 and 2 p.m. on July 19. Local storytellers, historians, and volunteers dressed in period costume portray some of Rose Hill Cemetery’s most interested residents.
July 24-31
Neshoba County Fair: “Mississippi’s Giant House Party,” founded in 1889, is an annual event held near Philadelphia. The nation’s largest campground fair features a variety of activities and attractions, such as live musical entertainment, flat and harness horse races, arts and crafts, livestock competitions, political speakers and more.
Aug. 8
Sunfish Triathlon: This is the 35th annual triathlon at Bonita Lakes Park. It brings hundreds in to battle the heat as they navigate the 1.3-mile swim, 17 mile bike ride and 5K run. The lake is closed to visitors during the event. For more information contact https://sunfishtri.racesonline.com/home.
August undetermined
Vanilla Skys The White Party: Rooftop Edition: This event is held in August on the fifth floor rooftop of the downtown Meridian parking garage, 723 23rd Ave., and is hosted by Meridian native and NBA player Rodney Hood. The event is presented by bigLittleProductions and raises money for the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi. To find out more information and when musical guests will be announced, visit bigLittleProductions Facebook page or call 662-701-9315.
Aug. 27
Power of the Purse is an annual fundraising event to benefit the United Way of East Mississippi’s Impact Program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a literacy program for children. Sponsored by the Women’s Leadership Council of the United Way the event was created in 2012. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center and will offer an array of d’oeuvres, wine and purses. For more information call 601-693-2732.
Aug. 29
TNT Summerfest (previously Meridian Day Festival) is scheduled from noon until 8 p.m. on Meridian City Hall Lawn. There will be a Chili Cook Off with a $50 fee per team with cash prizes for first prize-$300 and runner-up, $200. There will be pony rides, petting zoo, bouncy house, face painting and an art display.
Vendor tents are $40 for non-profit and $100 for commercial non-profit. A beer tent will be available. For more information call 601-479-6841 or ustilllookn4me@gmail.com.
Sept. 7
QV Sykes Annual Labor Day Weekend Blues Fest and Horse Ride: The festival and horse ride is planned for 10 a.m.-4:30 on Sept. 7 and features live music and other activities.
Sept. 18
EMBDC 2018 Golf Classic: The East Mississippi Business Development Center will be holding its annual Golf Classic Tournament at Northwood Country Club. The fundraiser is in its 24th year, and you do not have to be a member of the country club to participate. The cost is $100 for teams of four and registration includes cart and green fees, lunch and a EMBDC gift. Tee times are 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information call the EMBDC at 601-693-1306.
Sept. 26
Queen City Race For Life and Street Strut, Dumont Plaza, Meridian: This event began in 2009 after organizer Cindy Kane Schrock witnessed her sister’s hard fought battle against breast cancer. It features a 5K run/walk as well as a mile fun run. Also featured is the famous, “High Heel Dash,” which is a race of mostly male participants running in high heeled shoes.
The Street Strut is where survivors of breast cancer, “strut,” around the gazebo at Dumont Plaza with umbrellas they have decorated themselves. Umbrellas are judged for prizes under several categories. For more information, call Cindy Schrock at 601-513-7743.
Sept. 26.
Rose Hill Historic Cemetery Costumed Tour: Rose Hill Cemetery, Eighth Street & 40th Avenue September 26, 7-9 p.m. Local storytellers, historians, and volunteers dressed in period costume portray some of Rose Hill Cemetery’s most interested residents. For more information, call 601-479-2483 or 601-692-5213 or view The Rose Hill Company of Players Facebook page.
September undetermined
Clarke County Forestry and Wildlife Festival: The Clarke County Forestry and Wildlife Festival is an all-day event hosted by the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce. It will be held at the Archusa Water Park in Quitman. The event includes live music, games, children’s games, food and vendors. The event is to highlight Clarke County’s forestry and wildlife tradition. For more information, call the chamber at 601-776-5701.
October weekends
Bailey Haunted Firehouse: Every Friday/Saturday night in October: This ghoulish attraction takes place every weekend in October at Bailey Fire Department #3 located on Highway 495. Volunteers set up terrifying scenes and offer concessions such as popcorn, candy, hot dogs, pretzels and soda. For more information see the Bailey Haunted House Facebook page.
October 5-11
Queen City Fair: The family-friendly event is held at the Lauderdale Agri-Center at 1030 Highway 19 South. The fair offers talent shows, performances, exhibits, and food from around the world. Past fairs have featured live music, chainsaw woodcarving, a petting zoo and monster truck rides.
October undetermined
Church of the Mediator Barbecue: The 50th annual Church of the Mediator Barbecue will be held at the church located at 3831 35th Ave., Meridian. Baked goods, barbecue plates, vendors and children’s games will be a few of the highlights of the barbecue, which benefits local charities. that will take place Saturday in Meridian.
October undetermined
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church October Festival: This festival is held in October at the church located at 1914 18th Ave. Meridian, and sponsored by the St. Joseph Hospitality Committee to help bring the community together and as a fundraiser to help families. The event includes a white elephant sale, games and food. For more information, call 601-485-5349.
October 9-10
Butler Fest: The 16th annual Butler Fest will be held in Butler, Alabama around the courthouse town square. Businesses show their town spirit with a parade of decorated pigs announcing the event, which also features food and craft vendors, a 5K run, 2 mile walk, and kid’s fun run. For more information go to www.butleralabama.org.
Oct. 10-11
Eutaw Tour of Homes: This annual event is hosted by the Greene County Historical Society and takes place in Eutaw, Alabama. Many historical homes in the area will be featured on the tour. Adults $20, children under 10, $10, groups of 10 or more, $15. For advanced ticket information, call 205-292-0015 or 205-799-7380.
Oct. 22
Buds and Burgers has become an annual event at Dumont Plaza in downtown Meridian. The event is sponsored by Mitchell Distributing Company and features dozens of teams competing for the best hamburger award. Proceeds benefit L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen of Meridian. The event date has not been announced but for more information go to Bud & Burgers Facebook page.
Oct. 27
Candy Crawl: This family-friendly festival held at Dumont Plaza and around downtown Meridian. It includes activities such as pumpkin carving and painting contests, book readings, walking tours of local sites and scavenger hunts.
October undetermined
Walk For Diabetes: The Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will be held unsure of date at Bonita Lakes Park. Proceeds from the walk go to help the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi. A $25 minimum donation is suggested and for $50 raised participants receive a t-shirt. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the walk begins at 2 p.m. There is a one-mile Family Fun Walk as well as a 5K walk/run. Participants are invited to join a free picnic lunch following the event.
October undetermined
Church of the Mediator Barbecue: The 49th annual Church of the Mediator Barbecue will be held at 3831 35th Ave., Meridian. All proceeds from the event go to charitable organizations such as Care Lodge, L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity and Feed by Faith. Boston butts and barbecue plates are a special draw along with fine arts raffles, children’s activities, a freezer bake sale and the ever popular chocolate eclairs. For more information, call 601-483-3959.
Nov. 6-7
Soulé Live Steam Festival and Meridian Railfest: The Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works will host the annual festival featuring engines that operate on steam power. Popular activities include the two-day Steam Festival event and Rail Fest featuring visiting railroad stock with many railroad and model rail vendors.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Ceremony and Veterans Parade: Veterans and their spouses are honored during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Doughboy Monument in downtown Meridian as the Ladies Auxiliaries place wreaths at the monument site. Military dignitaries, a flyover and guest speakers are part of the festivities.
Nov. 21
Magnolia Marathon: The eighth annual Magnolia Marathon starts at 7 a.m. at Meridian City Hall, with a route that includes downtown Meridian. The day features a wheelchair race, a marathon and half marathon, four person team relay and a new 5K. Proceeds from the event go to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Lions Club. For more information go to www.magnoliamarathon.com to register.
Dec. 1
The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall: Join the city of Meridian to begin the holiday season with the lighting of the official Christmas tree in front of City Hall. The lighting of the 34-foot animated Christmas tree rings in the holiday season.
December undetermined
Livingston Tour of Homes: The Primrose Civic Club in Livingston, Alabama will host a holiday tour of homes in early December. Participants will be able to visit six of the finest homes in Livingston, inside and out. Proceeds go to the Ruby Pickens Tartt public library. For more information, call 205-652-3498.
Dec. 5
Meridian Christmas Parade: Downtown Meridian hosts Mississippi’s largest nighttime Christmas parade. More than 90 floats light up the night as the city celebrates the magic of the holiday season.
February
Kentucky Ham Meal: Held at First Christian Church at 23rd Avenue and 15th Street, the Kentucky Ham Meal. This event raises funds for local charities. Each year thousands of residents turn out to feast on Kentucky Ham, red-eye gravy, grits, scrambled eggs, homemade biscuits, homemade preserves and coffee. There will be a convenient drive-thru for participants to pick up food, as well as dining in at the church. For more information, call 601-693-1425.
Meridian Mardi Gras Festival: A taste of New Orleans comes to the Queen City when Meridian Mardi Gras rolls through downtown every February. This year’s event featured a Krewe of Midas parade, Krewe of Barkus pet parade, children’s activities, live music, king cakes and the region’s largest Mardi Gras store on site.
Monthly
Meridian Art Walk: The monthly Meridian Art Walk is held the first Saturday of the month in downtown Meridian. It continues to feature a host of artists such as painters and jewelry makers. The event allows artists, businesses and residents to come together downtown to support local arts. For more information, email meridianartwalk@hotmail.com or like the Meridian Art Walk page on Facebook.
Year-round
Meridian Symphony Orchestra at MSU Riley Center: The Meridian Symphony Orchestra has delighted audiences for more than five decades, bringing classical and nontraditional performers to the region and introducing children to the joys of music. The orchestra is under the direction of Maestro Peter Rubardt. Throughout its distinguished history, the MSO has maintained a tradition of producing great classical music concerts featuring the works of the past and present as well as the wonderful family programs like the annual, “Peppermint Pops,” a favorite for hundreds of concertgoers, and Beethoven and Blue Jeans. For more information call (601) 693-2224 or meridiansymphony@att.net, Facebook page, meridianso.org.
