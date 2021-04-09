There's still time to be safe

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.