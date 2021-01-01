RIDGELAND [ndash] Elsa Eubanks Davis went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. She was born June 9, 1927, to Wiley E. Eubanks and Olline Kilmer Eubanks in Columbus, Miss. She graduated from Columbus Lee High School in 1945 and was salutatorian of her class, and in 1949 graduated f…