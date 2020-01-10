The MAX Evelyn Myles named Volunteer of the Year, outstanding volunteers recognized

Evelyn Myles has been recognized as Volunteer of the Year at Mississippi’s Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX). The lifelong Meridian native has served as a devoted volunteer at The MAX since its opening in 2018, serving nearly 300 hours this year and more than 500 for the last two years combined.
During a recent recognition ceremony, Laura Hester, Staff and Volunteer Manager at The MAX, lauded the volunteer staff for their efforts in supporting a variety of services and functions.
“Both our staff and visitors to The MAX understand the value that our volunteers bring to The MAX, and Evelyn has not only served dutifully but is a great ambassador for our facility,” Hester said. “We are thrilled to recognize her as our Volunteer of the Year.”
Myles is an Adult Basic Education Assistant at Meridian Community College. A lifelong volunteer, she has also divided her time to serve the Boys and Girls Club as well as local hospitals. She also tutors children who need assistance with reading skills.
Other volunteers recognized for their work at The MAX include: Ken Flynt, Kathy Fulton, Ducky McCormick, and Barbara Thomas.
These volunteers as well as others in the program have served more than 2,000 hours combined. They are instrumental in the success of the MAX programming especially in working with group tours.
Persons interested in volunteering may contact Laura Hester, The MAX Staff and Volunteer Manager at 601-581-1550 or laura@msarts.org.
According to Myles, volunteer work has always been enjoyable to her.
“I don’t prefer to stay at home,” she said. “I love being around people and I like working with people,” she said.
During her time as a volunteer at The MAX, she has become very familiar with the various exhibits and even has a favorite area. “I love The Church because I enjoy listening to gospel music. It really does something to you,” Myles said.
When not working and volunteering, Myles loves to spend time with her grandchildren and enjoys traveling and shopping.
About The MAX
The MAX showcases Mississippi’s arts and entertainment experience in one immersive destination. Here, visitors of all ages explore the global impact of Mississippians on music, books, art, entertainment, and cuisine. The MAX honors our state’s creative legacy and inspires the next generation of creators through a unique experience of interactive exhibits. Come discover the Mississippi roots of some of the world's greatest arts and entertainment icons — like Elvis Presley, Oprah Winfrey, B.B. King, Faith Hill, Sela Ward, and Kermit the Frog, just to name a few.
For more information on The MAX volunteer program, contact Laura Hester, The MAX Staff and Volunteer Manager at 601-581-1550 | laura@msarts.org or visit https://www.msarts.org/join-give/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/
