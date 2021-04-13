The king of all breakfast foods

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.