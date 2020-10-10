A special concert event is in store for Meridian Symphony Orchestra patrons as they await the start of the symphony's long-anticipated 60th Anniversary Season.
On Monday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., the MSO will present an exclusive virtual concert featuring The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.
All across America and around the world, audiences have fallen in love with Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, two sophisticated Southern gentlemen, and the high-energy show featuring the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, according to a release about the concert.
Along with the greatest songs, the best original arrangements and phenomenal musicianship, these two bring their rich camaraderie and charm to the stage. Inspired by the style and swagger of legendary entertainers like Frank and Dean and Sammy, Davis & Johnson are making their own revisions to the Great American songbook. This recipe for 100 percent audience approval includes the favorite melodies from recent history – a dash of Motown, a shot of country, some folk and rock sprinkled on top – and the stories behind them, serving up a musical banquet that feeds every soul, the release stated.
The concert was originally scheduled as the first performance of the Meridian Symphony Association’s new Salon Series sponsored by Meridian Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
“The Salon Series was established to highlight a wide variety of musical styles and regional artists in some of Meridian's most beautiful venues and historic spaces,” MSA Executive Director Carra K. Purvis said. “These concerts offer MSA opportunities to present music outside the traditional concert hall to smaller audiences, and with a different backdrop.”
Capacity restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Association to move the Equinox concert to a virtual platform. Officials with the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra suggested making the program a free online concert fundraiser for the local orchestra.
“The fundraising element is to help support MSA's expanding education programs and to bridge the gap in operating funds due to COVID-19 concerns,” Purvis said.
The MSA executive director encourages area residents to enjoy the free performance by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.
“We hope that our community will watch in the comfort of their own homes and be reminded of just how wonderful live music is, how much joy it brings to us, and how much we need that right now,” Purvis said. “Jeremy, Clay, and the guys are super musicians. They know how to have fun! We invite everyone to join us online and have a big party. And if you are able to donate to help the symphony continue its programming, then all the better.”
For more information about streaming details and other concert details, visit the Meridian Symphony Orchestra website at meridianso.org
