'Thacker Mountain Radio Hour' coming to Threefoot Fest

The “Thacker Mountain Radio Hour,” the award-winning music and literature show based in Oxford, will bring its program to Meridian for the Threefoot Festival.
Set as the finale of the two-day arts and music event, the performance will take place Saturday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the historic Temple Theater in downtown Meridian. State health protocols will be in effect.
“We are thrilled to have The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour as the grand finale of the festival,” said Betty Lou Jones, president of the Meridian Council for the Arts. “We’ve had the Threefoot Festival for 42 years and after skipping last year due to COVID-19, we decided that this year we wanted to take it to the limit. We feel like the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour, as well as our other events, offer something for everyone.”
Guests for the show will include author Michael Farris Smith, who will read from and discuss his “prequel” to “The Great Gatsby” titled “Nick.” Musical guests will include The Lucky 7 Brass Band and rock ban, Monsters At Large. The show is hosted by Jim Dees and Thacker house band, the Yalobushwhackers.
This show will not be broadcast live but will be recorded for air later in the spring.
Tickets are $20 and are available online at Eventbrite or at the Temple Theater Box Office, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Temple Theater is located at 2320 Eighth St. To call, dial 601-693-5353 or 601-678-1162.
Tickets are good for the show as well as an after-party featuring live music that begins at 8 p.m in the Temple Ballroom. Smith will sign copies of his book which will be on sale in the theater.
The novel’s many accolades include Entertainment Weekly’s Top Reads to Start 2021; O Magazine’s Best Books of the New Year; Town & Country 27 Books to Sink Your Teeth Into; and Garden & Gun Top-of-2021 Reading List for Southerners.
Smith’s previous novels include “Blackwood,” “The Fighter,” “Desperation Road,” “Rivers” and “The Hands of Strangers.” He is a former finalist for the Southern Book Prize, the Gold Dagger Award in the UK, and the Grand Prix des Lectrices in France.
Concessions will be available at the Temple Theater during the show and after-party including hotdogs, nachos, popcorn, candy, soft drinks, beer, wine, and wine coolers.
A complete list of Threefoot events is available at their website: https://www.threefootfestival.com/
About The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is a recipient of the Mississippi Governor’s Award for Broadcast Excellence and a “Citation of Merit” from the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters. In October of 2022, The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour will celebrate 25 years on the air.
The show can be heard in the Meridian area Saturday nights at 7 p.m. on WMAW, 88.1 FM or online at https://www.mpbonline.org/. The show is also broadcast on Alabama Public Radio Saturday nights at 9 p/m.
For more information: https://thackermountain.com/
