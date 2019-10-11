Susan & Tom Nawrocki: Drawings Couple's works take Miller Gallery spotlight beginning Monday

Unique, dynamic, soft and powerful.
Those words are how Meridian Community College Art Instructor John Marshall describes the next show at the Miller Art Gallery featuring the talents of husband and wife Thomas Nawrocki and Susan Calvert Nawrocki of Columbus.
The drawings and printmaking works spotlighting the talents of these two Mississippi outstanding artists will debut with an opening reception on reception on Monday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. in the Miller Art Gallery, located in the Davidson Fine Arts Wing of Ivy Hall.
Thomas is a retired professor of printmaking and fiber arts-weaving at the Mississippi University for Women, and his works have appeared in more than 500 state, regional, national and international art competitions receiving 67 awards including Los Angeles Printmaking Society, Pratt Graphic Art Center in New York and show around the world. He was selected as the 2006 Visual artist of the Year by the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters.
For the Miller Art Gallery show, Thomas said his “Zim Zat” compositions are a continuing series of color trapezoidal graphite drawings exploring metallic and traditional pigments. “I am constantly seeking the unexpected; the juxtaposition of positive and negative space that will repeat and establish an opposing aesthetic force of clashing obstructions.”
Describing the work as “a unique blending of drawing materials and construction,” Marshall noted this is only the second time for Thomas “to exhibit his drawings which carry a reminiscing reminder of his powerful printmaking mastery.”
Susan, whose art name is Susa, is the former reference librarian at the Columbus-Lowndes County Library, and her work has appeared in more than 80 state, regional and national art competitions with 14 awards including the Oklahoma Art Center, St. Johns University, Brooks Memorial Art Center-Memphis and others.
Using graphite to create landscapes mimicking that of around Columbus, Susa said, “My concern is with design elements that occur within nature. A rhythmical balance between the positive and negative shapes in a bleed-off composition has been created with a soft, textured graphite tone,” she said.
Marshall said, “Susa's work is softly created, yet profound in deep meaning. You can look at her work and lose yourself in her technique and depth of concentration.”
Together, Marshall said the Nawrockis complements each other in this show.
Community residents are welcomed to attend the opening reception. The show will be on display from Oct. 14-Nov. 26 and the gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Admission is free of charge.
For additional information, contact Marshall at 601-484-8647.
