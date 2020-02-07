A presentation on friendship highlighted the first meeting of the new year for the Suqualena Community Club.
Club president Jo Ann Kimbrell gave the presentation as the devotional. Kimbrell opened with the Biblical verse Philippians 2:19: “I hope in the Lord Jesus to send Timothy to you soon, that I also may be cheered when I receive news about you. Have no one else like him, who will show genuine concern for your welfare.”
The devotion was written by Bible scholar and chaplain Elizabeth Berne DeGear in the inspirational publication “Mornings with Jesus.” Kimbrell read as follows:
“Whenever friendship blossoms in my life, I know Jesus is there. In the case of our next-door neighbors Lon, Jen, and their son, Owen, I even have a scar to remind me. I was cooking and began to clean the blade of a handheld blender. My mind was miles away — with my dad, who had just been hospitalized.
“In that moment, I cut my finger badly. My husband, Tony, rushed into action, knocking on our neighbor’s door, asking if they could watch our kids while he took me to the emergency room. Our children did not know the neighbors very well but we knew they would be safe. A minute later Tony returned, saying, ‘They had a better idea: Lon can take you to the ER, I’ll stay with the kids.’
“Lon, a carpenter with lots of experience with blade injuries, was a calming presence as we waited in the ER. Jen had Tony and the kids around her kitchen table and served a dinner more delicious than the one I was planning to make! I remember it as the day Jesus led me from suffering to friendship and expanded our family by three.”
Kimbrell opened the Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, meeting with a welcome to 11 members. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Bill Carpenter.
After a meal of soup, cornbread, sandwiches and dessert, the club received updated addresses, phone numbers, devotion schedule and committees for the upcoming year.
During the business session, the awards banquet in early February at the Kahlmus Auditorium at the Mississippi State University Branch, was discussed and tickets distributed by the club president.
A March 23 date was set for this year’s Suqualena’s Sponsor’s Night.
It was announced there will be no club meeting in February. The theme for the April meeting will be “Show and Tell.”
The door prize was won by new member Barbara White.
Report submitted by Janet Reeves.
