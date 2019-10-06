A devotional presentation about cemetery tombstones and discussion about an upcoming fall brunch highlighted the September meeting of the Suqualena Community Club.
Betty Trest’s presentation about cemetery tombstones focused on the dash between the dates.
“On our marker in the cemetery will be the date of our birth, then a dash, then the date of our death. What matters most of all is what occurred in “the dash,” Trest said.
“Are there things you would like to change? You never know how much time is left that still may be rearranged, so be less quick to anger and show appreciation more. Love the people in your life like you have never loved before. Treat others will respect and more often wear a smile,” she advised. “Remember that this special ‘dash’ might only last awhile. So when your eulogy is being read and your life’s actions are rehashed, would you be proud of the things they say about how you lived your ‘dash?’”
The Sept. 23, 2019, meeting opened at 6:30 p.m., with club president JoAnn Kimbrell called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jackie Fulton.
Richard Grant blessed the food. The club had fried chicken tenders with a variety of sides and desserts.
The Over 80s Committee met to discuss an upcoming fall brunch scheduled for Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. After brunch, the “over 80s” will play a game of Bingo.
The Suqualena Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual fish fry fundraiser on Oct. 12. Club members are asked to bring desserts to sell.
Members were encouraged to bring pop tops and boxtops to the club’s November meeting for West Lauderdale schools. Members were also asked to bring paper goods for Care Lodge for the October and November meetings.
For Veterans’ Day, members will place flags and a sign at the “Point.”
Janet Reeves presented a report of teacher supplies collected and delivered to West Lauderdale elementary, middle and high schoo’ Special Needs teachers. Six Special Needs teachers received the supplies.
Yard of the Month honors went to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Broadhead for August and Mr. and Mrs. Greg Guy for September.
Several club members attended Sponsor’s Night for Long Creek, Causeyville, Center Hill, Northeast and Collinsville clubs.
The November meeting of the Suqualena Community Club will be a Show-and-Tell.
The door prize went to the club’s newest member — Ruzene Hollingshead.
• Report submitted by Janet Reeves.
