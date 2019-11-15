Residents of the Suqualena Community ages 80-plus were treated to a fall brunch hosted by the Suqualena Community Club.
The venue’s dining room was decorated in a fall theme and a variety of breakfast foods were served at the event, which is meant to demonstrate the club’s appreciation for the community’s elderly. Twenty Suqualena residents plus a number of club members attended the Oct. 26, 2019, event.
After club president JoAnn Kimbrell gave the welcome, Jackie Fulton presented a devotional titled “The Key To Outliving Yourself.” The scripture was “Even when I am old and gray, do not forsake me, my God, till I declare your power to the next generation, your mighty acts to all who are to come.” Psalm 71:18.
Fulton’s devotion was taken from the publication Senior Living Ministries.
“‘American history shall march along that skyline,” announced Gutzon Borglum in 1924 as he gazed at the Black Hills of South Dakota,’” Fulton read. “It was three years later that he began sculpting the images of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt on the face of Mount Rushmore.
“Working with jackhammers and dynamite, Borglum’s team removed around 400,000 tons of outer rock, working to within three inches of the final surface. Sadly, he died in March of 1941 and his masterpiece was finished years later. If you want to leave an impact on the world, do something that will outlive you. There’s no limit to what God can accomplish through you,” Fulton read.
The Rev. Virgil Walters blessed the food and after the meal, a game of Bingo was played, with everyone participating receiving at least one prize.
• Report submitted by Janet Reeves.
