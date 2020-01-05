The December 2019 meeting of the Suqualena Community Development Club was a celebratory gathering.
Held at the home of Al and JoAnn Kimbrell, the Monday night, Dec. 9, event was the club’s Christmas party. The party was held in the home of Al and JoAnn Kimbrell. Seventeen members attended.
Going in a circle, everyone told of something they were thankful for. After Richard Grant blessed the meal, members enjoyed a meal of corn and shrimp chowder, sandwiches and other delectables. After playing Dirty Santa, everyone left with a gift to take home.
The club’s next meeting will be Jan. 27, 2020.
• Submitted by Janet Reeves.
