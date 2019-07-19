Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors president Jonathan Wells updated the Suqualena Community Development Club on upcoming projects, including the Lauderdale County Courthouse as well as Highway 11/80.
The June 24, 2019, meeting was also the club’s picnic, which opened with club president JoAnn Kimbrell welcoming members and guest.
After the Pledge of Allegiance led by Al Kimbrell, the devotional was presented by Annette Palmer and Becky Fulton. Palmer read the poem “Ragged Old Flag” while Fulton played “America the Beautiful.” Afterward, Fulton performed a patriotic melody.
During the business session, the treasurer’s report was presented by Annette Palmer, treasurer.
In other club business, it was noted Annette Palmer and JoAnn Kimbrell attended Sponsor’s Night for Long Creek, Center Hill, Causeyville and Northeast Lauderdale Community Clubs.
The club’s upcoming project will be collecting supplies for the Special Needs classes at West Lauderdale high, middle and elementary schools.
An Over 80s Festival is planned for the fall.
Annette Palmer won the door prize.
The club’s next meeting will be Aug. 26.
• Report submitted by Janet Reeves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.