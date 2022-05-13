SUPER-lympics coming to Mississippi Children's Museum -- Meridian

Area youth are encouraged to step inside the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian’s (MCM-Meridian) SUPER-lympic Village for a competition of hands-on, educational games promoting both physical and mental health.
Sponsored by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi, the Saturday, May 21, event will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the downtown Meridian vent. All activities are included with a $10 general admission or museum membership.
The day will kick off with an Opening Ceremony, followed by MCM-Meridian’s SUPER-lympic Games, where children will focus on three priorities: physical activity, healthy eating, and social/emotional health.
For young children, these physical activities will improve fine and gross motor skills, spatial awareness, and agility, while older children will have the opportunity to increase their flexibility, aerobic fitness, and muscle strength.
To encourage healthy eating, children and caregivers can engage in hands-on activities in the Enchanted Garden surrounding healthy foods, how they grow in the garden, and how they taste.
Programming components such as emotional regulation and character building will also be woven into activities throughout the event. The games will wrap up with a Closing Ceremony, where all participants will receive a medal.
Through this event, MCM-Meridian strives to:
• Inspire children and families to implement easy, healthy lifestyle habits through fun, educational activities focusing on the benefits and importance of physical and mental health.
• Enhance accessibility and engagement between families and local healthcare providers.
• Empower children and families with the knowledge and resources necessary to live a healthy lifestyle.
To view a full schedule of activities for the day, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.
About the Mississippi Children’s Museum — Meridian
The Mississippi Children’s Museum — Meridian (MCM — Meridian) is the East Mississippi satellite campus of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning. MCM-Meridian is building a 25,000-square-foot facility with exhibit space designed around three primary initiatives: Literacy and Arts; STEAM; and Health and Nutrition with Cultural Arts and Mississippi History woven throughout all galleries. Outdoors is a 25,000-square-foot exhibit gallery that allows children a safe and magical space to explore and enrich the learning experience.
The museum’s exhibits, programs, and outreach opportunities will provide engaging, explorative, hands-on educational activities for children of all ages. MCM — Meridian is a strategic part of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum which is dedicated to inspiring ALL of Mississippi’s children from ALL backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. To learn more about MCM — Meridian, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.
About the Mississippi Children’s Museum
The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering in its visitors a passion for lifelong learning, improving the health and well-being of Mississippi children, and instilling a sense of state pride in all Mississippi residents. The mission of MCM is to create unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning. The goal of MCM is to inspire Mississippi’s children from all backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. The 40,000-square-foot museum is designed around five primary initiatives, with correlating exhibits, programs and outreach efforts. These initiatives include: Literacy, STEM, Health and Nutrition, Cultural Arts and Mississippi Heritage — the keys to helping our children mature into healthy and productive adult learners. Museum exhibits provide engaging, explorative, hands-on educational activities for children of all ages. To learn more about MCM, visit www.mschildrensmuseum.org
