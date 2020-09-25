When Mississippi’s rising COVID-19 numbers prompted the cancellation of July’s state finals for the 2021 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi, program officials immediately went into action.
“A lot of the girls’ parents, host families, and even the judges became concerned because the pandemic numbers were increasing for Mississippi,” annual Program Chairman Hampton Thames said. “Even though we were prepared and had taken all the necessary precautions — the hospitals had assisted us with a great plan and we were going to follow social distancing guidelines for the girls, volunteers, and audience members— everyone’s safety was our primary concern.”
Instead of a live presentation, DYWM officials decided to make the 64th state finals virtual: a first for the program, which is held annually in Meridian.
The state finals will be streamed online over two nights. Preliminary night will feature pre-recorded footage and will stream Saturday, Sept. 26. Finals will stream live Sunday, Sept. 27. Both broadcasts will begin at 7 p.m. and are made possible by Meridian Community College.
“The beauty of the live stream is more than 450 people will be able to see the state finals, which was the number we were going to limit attendance to at the Evangel Temple Church for the live performance,” Thames said. “This way, so many more people can see how talented and accomplished these young ladies are. The stream will be available not just to those in Mississippi, but also those who live outside the state. So relatives and friends who live in other locales also will be able to see it.”
Twenty-five contestants will vie for the overall state title. Each participant is evaluated in five categories: scholastics (25 percent), interview (25 percent), talent (20 percent), fitness (15 percent), and self-expression (15 percent).
For the virtual program, the participants’ stage segments for fitness, talent, and self-expression were filmed at Evangel Temple over two weekends in late August.
“We brought the girls to the church in groups of four and three every 2 1/2 hours and filmed them doing each of their segments using high-definition filming,” Hampton explained. “Social distancing guidelines were followed and masks were worn at all times, except when the girls were performing.”
Interviews by the judges were scheduled over two days and conducted via Zoom. Scholastics are evaluated by a separate judge.
For the preliminary question asked during the program’s self-expression segment, each contestant received their question via text one hour prior to their arrival at Evangel Temple Church on their day of filming.
Each contestant in each group was assigned a separate dressing room, which was thoroughly cleaned in between groups, Thames said.
State program officials were committed to making the virtual program to be as close to a live performance as possible, including the opening number.
“We kept the same opening number that was designed by our choreographer for the live performance and had different girls to do different parts of it. Our video company, led by Tony Boutwell, is going to do a really great opening of all the girls from that,” Thames said.
Each contestant was given 10 minutes to become acclimated to the stage before their individual performance.
“And then we did it just like a movie — complete with the clapperboard,” Thames said. “Their intro was read, we dimmed the lights, we did a lighting sequence for each of the girls — we made it real for them.”
While the state program’s judges viewed the entire three-minute fitness routine filmed for each group, an edited version will be presented during the virtual broadcast.
“In the essence of time, we’re only going to show the first minute and 20 seconds for each group,” Thames explained. “Whoever makes it to the top finalists, their whole performance will be seen.”
Instead of 10 finalists, this year’s state program will have eight. Due to the expense of the virtual production, state program officials wanted to make sure scholarship funds would not be affected.
“We are extremely fortunate this year due to the generosity of our sponsors that we are able to keep scholarships at $25,400 this year,” Thames said.
Because it was unknown which contestants would be selected to the Top 8, all 25 of the program’s participants received an extemporaneous question to respond to during the Top 8 self-expression segment immediately following them recording their response to their preliminary question.
The overall winner will be announced on the live stream broadcasting Sunday. Following state finals, the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi titleholder will Facebook and Instagram live with 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi titleholder Becky Williams.
The link to watch the live stream is http://mcceagles.live
Following are brief bios of the 2021 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi contestants:
Georgia Claire Rudolph, Leake County
High School: Leake Academy
Career goal: Special Needs Therapist
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Desperado” by The Eagles
Parents: Ben and Paige Rudolph
Chloe Grace Weeks, Winston County
High School: Nanih Waiya Attendance Center
Career goal: Pediatric Oncologist
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Piano presentation of “Whitewater Chopped Sticks” by Calvin Jones
Parents: Kevin and Twyla Weeks
Morgan Faith McGlothin, Choctaw County
High School: Choctaw County High School
Career goal: Speech Language Pathology
College choice: Holmes College and the University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Vocal presentation of “For Good” from the musical “Wicked”
Parents: Sheila and Jeremy Threadgill, Dane and Pam McGlothin
Taniya Dreonna Davis Holt, Clarke County
High School: Quitman High School
Career goal: Neonatal Nurse Practitioner
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Lyrical dance presentation to “Rise Up” by Andra Day
Parents: Leroy and Julie Holt
Mary Katherine Moran, Neshoba County
High School: Neshoba Central High School
Career goal: Biomedical Engineering followed by medical school
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Piano presentation of “Polonaise in G Minor” by Frederic Chopin
Parents: Brett and Emily Moran
Bralynn Rainer Newell, Newton County
High School: Newton County High School
Career goal: Master’s degree is secondary education
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Anyone” by Demi Lovato
Parents: Michelle Newell and Brad Newell
Shelby Tisdale, Rankin County
High School: The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science
Career goal: Undecided
College choice: Duke University
Talent: Spoken word poetry presentation of “Genesis”
Parents: Allen and Celia Tisdale
Caroline Prewitt, West Lauderdale
High School: Lamar School
Career goal: Work with an international nonprofit
College choice: Washington University in St. Louis
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Some Things Are Meant to Be” from the musical “Little Women”
Parents: Drs. Kendrick and Lindsey Prewitt
Marley Elizabeth Thornton, Smith County
High School: Raleigh High School
Career goal: Veterinarian
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Feeling Good”
Parents: Doug and Monica Thornton
Jalyssiah Chanel Ott, East Lauderdale
High School: Lamar School
Career goal: Nursing
College choice: University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Lyrical dance presentation to “Rise Up” by Andra Day
Parents: LaShonda Boddie
Akura Traneshia Brown, At-Large, Copiah County
High School: Brookhaven High School
Career goal: Labor and Delivery Nurse
College choice: Mississippi College
Talent: Monologue
Parents: Derek and Tracy Brown
Hannah Grace Horton, Scott County
High School: Scott Central Attendance Center
Career goal: Registered Nurse
College choice: East Central Community College
Talent: Vocal presentation of “You Say”
Parents: Cliff and Leigh Ann Horton
Loren Wade, Petal
High School: Petal High School
Career goal: Registered Nurse
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Piano presentation of “L’Orage” by Johann Burgmuller
Parents: Jason and Kaylee Wade
Rachael Elizabeth Barbieri, Lamar County
High School: Presbyterian Christian School
Career goal: Chemical Engineering
College choice: University of Mississippi
Talent: Lyrical dance presentation to “Heaven is a Place on Earth” by Katie Thompson
Parents: Rocco and Corinne Barbieri
Laney Kate Hulbert, George County
High School: George County High School
Career goal: Attorney
College choice: University of Mississippi
Talent: Ballet en pointe presentation to “Victory” by Bond
Parents: Phillip and Holly Hulbert
Makenzie Christine Stone, Starkville
High School: Starkville High School
Career goal: Dermatologist
College choice: Vanderbilt University
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Journey to the Past” by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens
Parents: Brenda Stone and Glynn Stone
Abney Grace Pittman, Wayne County
High School: Wayne Academy
Career goal: Pharmacy
College choice: University of Mississippi
Talent: Speed Art to “Rise Up” by Andra Day
Parents: Ricky and Amy Pittman and Sandy Pittman
Evan Cain, West Jackson County
High School: Ocean Springs High School
Career goal: Pediatric Cardiologist
College choice: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Talent: Dance presentation to “Ashes” by Celine Dion
Parents: Ted and Julie Cain
Hannah Elizabeth Watts, Marion County
High School: Columbia High School
Career goal: Government Official
College choice: University of Mississippi
Talent: Monologue presentation
Parents: Herbert Watts and Sarah Watts
Anna Carroll, Pearl River County
High School: Pearl River Central High School
Career goal: Clinical Geneticist
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Piano presentation of the main theme from “Jurassic Park”
Parents: Kirby and Tabatha Carroll
Karli Elizabeth Welch, Simpson County
High School: Mendenhall High School
Career goal: Medical Field
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler
Parents: David and Charity Welch
Sydney Hanson, Pascagoula
High School: Pascagoula High School
Career goal: Cosmetic Dermatologist
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Jazz dance presentation to “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone”
Parents: Lonnie and Maureen Hanson
Anna Claire Welborn, East Jackson County
High School: East Central High School
Career goal: Broadcast Journalism
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Musical theatre presentation to “Naughty” from the musical “Matilda”
Parents: Greg and Denise Welborn
Edith Ruth Havard, Greene County
High School: Greene County High School
Career goal: Business Degree
College choice: Jones College
Talent: Baton Twirling presentation to “Holding Out for a Hero”
Parents: Marty and Linda Havard
Ashley Grace Bassett, Madison County
High School: Homeschooled
Career goal: Medical School
College choice: Mississippi College
Talent: Piano presentation of “Whitewater Chopped Sticks”
Parents: William and Barbie Bassett
