Stage Two alumnus' reflection: 'Shakespeare Superlatives' a once in a lifetime Shakespear-ience

Editor’s note: Susie Johnson, director of Meridian Community College’s Arts & Letters Series, is also the founder of Stage Two, a theatrical training group for youths 13-19, now based at MCC. The troupe recently crafted the production of “Shakespeare Superlative.” Here are the reflections of that production by cast member Dan Dye, a Stage Two alumnus.
Amidst the uncertainty of a pandemic, current and former Stage Two members presented “Shakespeare Superlatives” at McCain Theater. The program was a collection of some of the most memorable of William Shakespeare’s works, including scenes from Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, and Macbeth, among others.
Due to the social distancing guidelines and rules against large gatherings present at the beginning of the summer, it was clear that Stage Two would not be able to move forward with its annual summer musical. However, MCC Arts & Letters and Stage Two director Susie Johnson and her colleagues Sarah Benton and Apryl Sharp were determined to find a way to provide a theatrical opportunity for the community.
“Shakespeare Superlatives” was announced and offered to current Stage Two members as well as alumni. The program would be intensive, with all the rehearsals, sets, costumes, and other preparations to be completed in less than three weeks.The show would be presented, regardless of the crowd's presence, and it would be filmed for the community.
After submitting auditions by video and receiving roles, the cast of 18 students began meeting in McCain Theatre at the beginning of July. Meeting daily, each student worked on at least three major roles from different plays and often assisted with set building, eventually recreating a replica of Shakespeare’s Globe on McCain’s stage.
Several weeks later, two performances were held to a reservation-only, socially distanced crowd, and one of the performances was filmed to be edited and released for public viewing.
Two Stage Two students that participated in the cast are Hunter Dungan and Mary Margaret Freeman. Dungan graduated from the University of Mississippi and is currently pursuing a master’s in teaching at Belhaven. Freeman is a recent graduate of Clarkdale High School and will be attending Mississippi College this fall. This project was among their favorites in Stage Two, with Dungan attributing his enjoyment to the experience's difficulty.
“It has been incredibly fun and unique. Most of all, it has been challenging,” Dungan said. “You can’t do anything in theatre that is more challenging than Shakespeare, and to do that and put it together in three weeks is one heck of a challenge, but that is what makes it so fun.”
During the program, the cast's health was prioritized with students wearing masks in the halls of MCC and using hand sanitizer often to keep themselves and the rest of the cast healthy. Students were encouraged to respect social distancing whenever possible and to keep their belongings separate.
Even though students took physical risks by coming to practice, the project was a welcome change from the stress of quarantine. For Dungan, the practice was a break.
“For me, this has been such a good way to deal with stress during this time. This has kept me busy and proactive, which keeps my mind off of the typical stresses you have sitting at home,” Dungan said. “It just has been very cathartic.”
Aside from the heavy workload both on stage and off, the most impressive part of the program was the strong student leadership involved in making the experience run smoothly. Each scene was led by either a former or current Stage Two member.
The students were allowed to take the scenes in whatever direction they pleased, resulting in a rich and varied experience. Every student had their way of expressing dialogue or blocking a scene. Along with unique creative styles, each student had their way of working alongside others to bring the scenes together.
Dungan and Freeman both served as directors and enjoyed the creativity sprouted from working with the cast.
“I love the creativity most of all,” Dungan said. “It is cool when you are watching a scene and you get to see or hear other peoples’ ideas and think, ‘Wow that was awesome, I would never have thought of that.’ It is crazy what you can come up with so many different creative minds in one place.”
Freeman agreed, adding that the cast members’ passions were the driving forces of this project.
“This isn’t a professional theatre group answering to one person on a time schedule. No one is here because they are paid to be here. They are here because they are passionate about this,” Freeman said. “We have room to be creative instead of just getting in and getting out. That makes this experience more personal.”
Both Dungan and Freeman (who have previously served in Stage 2 leadership positions) were impressed and proud of the personal responsibility and trust present in this project, especially compared to previous shows.
“Since it is a string of multiple shows, it is not just one person in the limelight. It is not like a normal Shakespeare show where you have a lead or maybe two. Everyone has their moment as a lead throughout the show,” Freeman said. “It is gratifying to know that someone I respect as much as Mrs. Susie trusts us enough to give all of us that chance to go all in.”
According to Freeman, the bottom line was to create something for the cast be proud to share with the community.
“No one is paid for this; nobody is here for recognition; we are here for a different kind of reward. We want to create a good piece of art to share with the community to appreciate and enjoy,” Freeman said.
