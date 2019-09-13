St. Paul's Music Series to begin 2019-20 season

A novel sound has been added to the St. Paul’s Music Series, Meridian’s favorite noontime music experience.
The series’ 2019-20 season will open with a gala showcase featuring Scott McQuaig and the Tomcats — possibly the first country band to appear on the Music Series schedule according to David Benson, chairman of the Music Series board.
“We're very excited about this festive evening,” Benson said about the season opener concert, which is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5:15 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Light refreshments will be provided by the Music Series Committee.
About the artists
Scott McQuaig and The Tomcats have been performing together for six years, although McQuaig and the majority of the members of the band have also performed together in other bands for more than 20 years.
McQuaig was signed as a country artist to a major recording label in Nashville, but after a number of years on the road he returned home to raise his family and has continued performing regionally and writing songs. Although he fits more into traditional country and Americana genres, his sets include many different genres of music.
McQuaig’s lengthy catalog of original music is prevalent in his performances, but his covers of traditional country music (Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, George Strait) as well as Americana, Blues, and Rock (Sonny Landreth, Paul Thorn, Muddy Waters, Kings of Leon) deliver to audiences a diverse show.
Scott McQuaig & The Tomcats are a five-piece band and include Scott (guitar), Bo Denton (keyboard), Joel Hill (pedal steel), Tommy Ethridge (bass), and Walt Littleton (drums).
Presented by Hardy and Dottye Graham,, the St. Paul’s Music Series includes two concerts – the first and last – that start at 5:15 p.m. for after-work enjoyment, complete with hors d’oeuvres and libations. The other concerts are at 12:05 p.m. — perfect for a lunch getaway and listeners are encouraged to bring their favorite eats.
All concerts are held on Thursdays at the downtown Meridian church, which is located at 1116 23rd Ave. Admission is free to all concerts.
