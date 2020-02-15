St. Paul's Music Series guest artist

Submitted photo

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra concertmaster/violinist Marta Szlubowska and ensemble will be the guest artists for the Thursday, Feb. 20 installment of the St. Paul’s Music Series. A native of Warsaw, Poland, Szlubowska gave her first public performance at age 7 at the Warsaw Philharmonic Hall. At 13, she was chosen to represent Poland on a tour to Great Britain, performing as a soloist with the Szymanowski Liceum Orchestra. A highly-acclaimed soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and teacher, SzlubowskaI is currently on the faculty of the Millsaps College (as a member of the Mississippi Fine Arts String Trio, the Trio-in-Residence) and the Millsaps Conservatory of Music in Jackson. Thursday’s program will begin at 12:05 p.m.; admission is free. St. Paul Episcopal Church is located at 1116 23rd Ave., in downtown Meridian.