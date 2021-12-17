Syndicated newspaper columnist, author and restaurateur Robert St. John and painter, educator, television director and filmmaker Anthony Thaxton will be at Caters Market Monday, Dec. 20, for a book signing of their new publication “Walter Anderson: The Extraordinary Life and Art of the Islander.” The book contains numerous rare photographs, never-before-seen artwork and paintings lost through Hurricane. This will be St. John and Thaxton’s last book signing appearance before the holidays, according to Jamie Cater, owner of the Meridian restaurant.
The book signing will begin at noon at Cater’s Market, located at 5201 MS-493. Copies of the book are available at the restaurant.
For more information, call 601-513-5027.
