Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.