EMCC Holiday Celebration
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.
Scooba campus
SCOOBA — East Mississippi Community College’s Holiday Celebration will include musical performances and a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.
There is no cost to attend.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Dottie Smith Band Hall and will include performances by the Concert Choir, the Reflections Singers, the Symphonic Band and the Jazz Ensemble.
“We will have music for all ages, including the young and the young at heart,” EMCC Director of Bands Chris King said. “We hope the public joins us in celebrating the holiday season.”
The Concert Choir will perform “30-Second Christmas,” “African Noel,” “A Million Dreams,” “The EMCC Alma Mater,” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.” The men of the Concert Choir will sing “Here Comes the Light.”
The Reflections will sing “O Christmas Tree,” with the women singing “World for Christmas.” There will be a solo performance of “Let Us Adore Him” by Audrianna Randle, and Terraline Green, Tre' Darrius Brown, and Nathan Shelton will perform on the piano prior to the concert.
Festivities will then move to the F.R. Young Student Union for the lighting of the Christmas tree. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
City of Meridian and The MAX Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival
Friday, Nov 22, Preview Night, from 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23, Event from 9
The MAX, Courtyard
Enjoy holiday shopping in the heart of downtown Meridian at one of the region’s most spectacular outdoor shopping venues. The market features homemade crafts, artisans and boutique businesses offering diverse gift items, such as jewelry, pottery, paintings and more.
Friday’s preview will feature art and food vendors, live music by Sam Mooney, holiday cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa, and much more! Free and open to the public.
Saturday’s holiday celebration will bring artisans and foodies together for a day of music, art, food vendors, children’s activities, hot chocolate, beer and wine, and more. A craft tent will be available where guests can decorate ceramic ornaments and cookie platters. Free and open to the public.
Miss Merry Meridian Pageant
Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m., MSU Riley Center
The annual Miss Merry Meridian Pageant will take place to select young ladies who exemplify the holiday spirit. A princess will be named in each of the age groups: newborn to 8 years old starting at 10 a.m. and ages 9-18 beginning at 1 p.m.
Winners will represent the city of Meridian during holiday events. For more information, call Penny Randall at 601-481-5712
Ballet Magnificat!
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m., Temple Theater
Presented by Ballet Magnificat! in the historic Temple Theater stage “Light Has Come — The Angels’ Story” powerfully depicts the story of salvation from the unique perspective of the angels. This epic retelling, from the beginning in the garden to the ultimate fulfilling in the Messiah Jesus, draws the audience in to experience the great love of the King of all kings through the greatest story ever told.
Tickets for the Ballet Magnificant! performance of “Light Has Come — The Angels’ Story” are available at the Temple Box Office. Tickets are $10, general admission; $35, reserved. For more information, call 601-934-1414.
MCC Christmas Gala
Chorus and Guitar Ensemble
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m., MCC Theater, Ivy Hall
The MCC Concert Choir and Instrumental Ensembles are pleased to present a joint concert venture, the MCC Christmas Gala. This night of holiday music will fill you with joy as both groups take you on a musical adventure that celebrates the season. This performance is suitable for audiences of all ages.
51st Annual Merrehope Trees of Christmas
Nov. 21-Dec. 28, Monday-Saturday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Merrehope and F.W. Williams Historic Homes
This year’s trees will feature beautiful expressions of artists, musicians, dance, and more. Both historic homes will be decked out with holiday decorations and theme decorated trees. Special events can be arranged on Sunday and in the evenings by appointment.
For more information, call 601-493-8439.
