Search is on for the 2022 Class of Top 20 Under 40

Do you know a dedicated young professional or future leader? Is there a true go-getter in your workplace or community?
Nominate them for the 2022 Top 20 Under 40 awards.
Meridian Home & Style Magazine, The Meridian Star and Mississippi Power are seeking nominations to recognize 20 people in the Meridian area (area code beginning with “393”) under the age of 40 who are making an impact professionally, but more importantly contributing to the betterment of the community. This includes people from every sector: education, business, health care, professional services, real estate, government, finance, law, military, nonprofits as well as other areas.
These individuals represent Meridian’s emerging leaders, as well as “movers and shakers.” And you see many of them every day.
The restaurant server who arrives for work energetic and enthusiastic every day. And during their off time organizes both educational and fun activities for youth at local low-income housing complexes.
The young executive who is first in the office and last to leave at the end of the day. But who also conducts Bible classes during the week at a local nursing home or helps adults learn to read through an outreach ministry they established at their church.
The successful self-employed merchant who has organized a group of mentors dedicated to equipping the community’s youth with life skills such as how to balance a checkbook or how to dress for a job interview.
Or, the individual who prepares lunches or simple meals to give to the homeless.
So why not nominate them?
In addition to the name of your nominee (or nominees), we need the following information. Please note, nominees cannot be nominated by immediate family members (parents, siblings, spouse or children):
• Age (21-39 by Sept. 2022)
• Place of employment and job title
• Community involvement (i.e. service clubs, civic organizations, volunteer groups, church outreach ministries, self-established community service organizations or groups, or other entities over the last three years.
• A nomination letter detailing why you think this individual should be a Top 20 Under 40 honoree.
• A daytime and evening telephone number where the nominee can be reached should they be selected.
• Your daytime and evening telephone number.
Honorees are selected by our staff and pending COVID numbers, will be recognized at a reception attended by family, friends and coworkers.
If you know someone who should be in our next class let us know by sending your nominee (or nominees) information to: ibrown@themeridianstar.com Make sure to include T20/U40 in the subject line.
You also can mail nominations to: The Meridian Star, 814 22nd Ave., Meridian MS 39301, Attn: T20/U40
The deadline for submissions is June 15.
And to make sure your nominee has not already been nominated, here’s the list of previous honorees.
Class of 2021: John David Barr, Brandon Bridges, Misty Carter, Casey Culpepper, Michael Davis II, Lucy Dormont, Sarah Anderson Grabmiller, D.O., Bobbie Harmon, JaWanda Huggins, Gunnery Sgt. Bryan T. Jones, Stephen Kay, Kaki Knight, Michaela Moore, Hatem Mourad, M.D., Channing Peebles, Marie Roberts, Ph.D., Dr. Lane Rush, James Rush, Ph.D., Melanie Jones Anderson, Ph.D., RN and Chase Slaughter.
Class of 2020: Ashley Collins Roy, Brittany Belcher, Caleb Dulaney, Caroline Terry, Chris Knight, Erica D. Turner, Jay Shehi, ,Joseph Emanuel Norwood, Julie Boles, Kyle Rutledge, Matthew Ryan Snyder, Melonie Moore-Washington, Nathan Williams, Patrick Kiger, Shannon Mathis, Terry Dale Cruse, Ed.D., Tommy Horne, Tray Gamble, Trey Hannah and Tristian Washington.
Class of 2019: Patty Ann Bogue, Dr. Matt Cassell, Holley Speed Davis, Larry Gill, Dr. Kimberly Grady, Tiffany Brooke Hickman, Crystal Jones, Russell Keene, Kim Blackwell Knight, Hospital Corpsman First Class Quenton Morgan, Brittney Mosley, Alicia Ruffin; Danny Russell; Master-at-Arms First Class Petty Officer Samuel Shipley, Justin Smith, Jamie Smith, Centel Truman, Ronald Turner Jr., Mary Ellen Waters and Anna Wile.
Class of 2018: Antonio Altman, Elliot Brewer, Leslie Carruth, the Rev. Scotty Cole, Dr. Dru Denison, Dermaine Johnson, Tyrone Johnson, Kyle Ladner, RP2 Jerome Miller Jr., Adam Mitchell, Katelyn Moffett, Justin Palmer, Kym Parnell, Hallie Pearson Swindle, Elic Purvis, Trenton Steele, Jeff Tate, Christin Waters, the late Tonya Williams and Tommy Winston.
Class of 2017: Mindy Aust, Kacey Guy Bailey, Jessica Gressett, Larkin Kennedy, Heather Rose Lacoste, Brandye Scott Latimer, Sara Love, Dustin Markham, Dr. Brock Martin, Kristin S. McAllister, Will Moseley, Sidney Nolan, Brent Pouncey, Lauren Denham Pratt, Michelle Reynolds, Devin Lane Snowden, Jeremy Stringer, N’Spire Walker, Shelley Whitehead and Barbara Gaston Zeller.
Class of 2016: John David Ainsworth, Matthew Betts, Cole Cardwell, James Carter, Adrian Cross, Dusty Culpepper, David Hall, Casey Hendricks, An Howard Hill, Dustin Hill, Aa’Keela Hudnall, Krilecia Gianakos, Melissa Love, Derron Radcliff, Anna Stephenson Watson, Josh Thompson, Shevonda Truman, Josh Water, Daniel Wile and Heather Woodall.
