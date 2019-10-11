Salseros del Sur at 3rd Thursdays

Submitted photo
The Gulf Coast-based salsa band Salseros del Sur (Salsa Musicians of the South) will perform at the October installment of Third Thursdays at Dumont Plaza. The performance has been scheduled for Oct. 24 (to avoid conflicting with a previously scheduled event), from 5-8 p.m., at the downtown Meridian venue. A fusion of Afro-Cuban, mambo, cha-chas, boleros and jazz music genres, Salseros del Sur features saxophonist Larry Panella, trumpeter T.J. Tesh, trombonist Chris Werle, pianist Julian Percent, bassist Vincent D’Elia, conguero Alex Ocon, vocalist Jacqueline Gonzalez Wooton, and timbalero John Wooton. 3rd Thursdays offers an evening of live music, art, book signings, dancing, food and beverages and family fun. Sponsors are the Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation, Magnolia Beverage Company, Mitchell Distributing and the Mississippi Arts Commission.
