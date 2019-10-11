Sachs Piano Duo to perform at St. Paul's Music Series

The second presentation of the St. Paul’s Music Series 2019-20 season will feature husband-and-wife pianists Dr. Stephen W. and Carolyn R. Sachs — also known as The Sachs Piano Duo.
The concert will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at noon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The piano duo formed in 1985, and since that time has performed for audiences of all of all ages with a variety of music written for piano duet (one piano, four hands) and piano duo (two pianos, four hands) including the music of jazz-classical hybrid composer Claude Bolling and other jazz standards as well classical masterworks of Bartok, Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorak, Mozart, PDQ Bach, Schubert and others
Located in Jackson since 2004, the Sachs have taught at Belhaven University and serve in Music Ministry at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Dr. Sachs frequently performs as a member and sometimes soloist with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. He is also a founding member of the Diamond Piano Trio.
This ensemble is part of the Mississippi Arts Commission Performance Artist Roster. The Sachs frequently adjudicate at area piano festivals.
The program for the St. Paul’s Music Series presentation will be as follows:
“Sonata for One or Two Pianos, Four Hands” by Francis Poulenc
1. Prelude
2. Rustique
3. Final
“Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” by W. A. Mozart, arr. Zanon
1. Allegro
“Overture from William Tell” by Gioachino Rossini, arr. Kleinmichel
Andante – Allegro – Andante – Allegro vivace
“Waltz from Masquerade” by Aram Khachaturian, arr. Kondratiev
“Sonata Innamorata (S.1+1) for Piano Four Hands” by P.D.Q. Bach
1. Allegro impetuoso
2. Andante con cozytà
3. Presto obsessto
“Pas Redoublé Op. 86” by Camille Saint-Saëns
Presented by Hardy and Dottye Graham, the St. Paul’s Music Series includes two concerts – the first and last – that start at 5:15 p.m. for after-work enjoyment, complete with hors d’oeuvres and libations. The other concerts are at 12:05 p.m. — perfect for a lunch getaway and listeners are encouraged to bring their favorite eats.
All concerts are held on Thursdays at the downtown Meridian church, which is located at 1116 23rd Ave. Admission is free to all concerts.
